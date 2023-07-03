Ryder Cup 2023: Rickie Fowler joins Team USA after victory at Rocket Mortgage Classic





While the primary reward for winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday is winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, there was a secondary goal for Rickie Fowler after a streak of great games so far in 2023: finding his way into the team. of the 2023 USA Ryder Cup when the biennial event is played in Rome later in September.

Fowler’s game has certainly been good enough to warrant a look. He’s played well at majors, finished in the top 10 in three of his last four events, and has risen to No. 35 in the Official World Golf Rankings (and – perhaps more importantly – No. 10 of the Data Golf ranking). His golf over the past three months has been statistically better than all Americans except Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Still, Fowler stayed on the outside when it came to the U.S. Ryder Cup standings. In 16th, he was far from the top six needed to qualify automatically and uncomfortably far from the top 12, which is normally quite close to the list of last players chosen when captain Zach Johnson brandishes his six captains’ picks for Rome.

That all changed with a win at Detroit Golf Club. Fowler will continue to climb the OWGR and Data Golf rankings, entering the top 25 in the former and likely the top eight in the latter. And with $1.6 million earned with the win, Fowler will almost certainly crack the top 12 in the Ryder Cup leaderboard on Monday (The Ryder Cup uses the money earned for its leaderboard).

More importantly, he got a validation win to go with all the numbers. And he did it in the most efficient way possible by birdie the last two holes he played, one to equalize and one to seal his first victory since February 2019.

I don’t make the rules and I don’t make the picks, but now it would be absolutely shocking if Fowler didn’t make the Ryder Cup squad in September. Now let’s take a look at the top 15 with an estimate of Ryder Cup points based on Rocket Mortgage results:

1

Scottie Scheffler

25,091

2

Wyndham Clark

13,166

3

Brooks Koepka

9,362

4

Xander Schauele

8,353

5

Patrick Canlay

8,328

6

Max Homa

7,650

7

Keegan Bradley

7,421

8

Jordan Spieth

7,299

9

Collin Morikawa

7,116

ten

Cam Young

6,856

11

Sam Burns

6,727

12

Ricky Fowler

6,673

13

Justin Thomas

6,346

14

Denny McCarthy

6,021

15

Kurt Kitayama

5,691

“One of the ultimate goals was to make the Ryder Cup team, and that’s still what we’re focused on right now,” Fowler said. “I’ve been part of a handful and…these are very special weeks, so that’s where I have my eyes a bit. But I plan to continue to play well and I’m looking forward to a few more weeks at the over the pond with the Scot and the Brits coming in, especially with the way I played and how I play.”

It’s set up perfectly for Fowler. This year’s Open is at Royal Liverpool, where he finished T2 in 2014 behind Rory McIlroy, who also plays terrific golf and will also be at the Ryder Cup in September, but on the other team. It would be a bit of a surprise at this point if Fowler didn’t fight his way into the top eight or higher on the American side. The only question that will arise when selecting the captain will be who to pair Fowler with in Rome. He played in four teams, including three losing teams.

As for who else will make this team, Scheffler’s position is completely unassailable. He’s there, and so is Clark. Koepka is more interesting in third because of his position with LIV, but given that the PGA runs the Ryder Cup and has no affiliation with the PGA Tour-LIV kerfuffle or pending deal, I imagine Johnson will select a major winner of 2023 to be on his team. Schauele and Cantlay are almost certainly there, but then it gets interesting.

Homa and Bradley are moving in different directions, Spieth clings to a potential automatic offer with his best major – The Open – on deck. Morikawa looked awesome this week in Detroit, JT not so much. Cameron Young and Sam Burns have just one top 10 each since Match Play, which Burns won. And McCarthy and Kitayama are unproven and shouldn’t be on the team. We haven’t even reached Harris English, Tony Finau or Sahith Theegala, who are all just outside the top 12 and could either play their way into the squad or close enough to warrant a pick.

With the fringe Ryder Cuppers (like Bradley and McCarthy) playing terrific golf and the presumptive locks (like Thomas and Finau) not playing well, there could be some extremely tough decisions for the American side to make. Those decisions will also be made sooner than it looks, as Johnson will make his selections after the Tour Championship in late August. Realistically, there are only five tournaments that will be played by most of the best players in the world.

Fowler’s rise over the past month is an example of how quickly things can change, and we could be talking about any number of players doing something similar in two months. But even though the image of the American Ryder Cup is starting to take shape with the rise of Fowler, Bradley and Morikawa, some of the rest is still a bit hazy with very little time to sort things out before the best event sportsman arrives and the festivities in Rome begin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/golf/news/ryder-cup-2023-rickie-fowler-playing-his-way-onto-the-u-s-team-following-win-at-rocket-mortgage-classic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos