Ironman Bolton 2023: Locals on the podium





The sporting event, one of the city’s biggest events, concluded today (July 2nd) with racers swimming and cycling through tough competition.

Spectators from near and far lined the streets as runners made their way through the city marathon course.

The route starts and ends at Le Mans Crescent, passes through the town centre, Queen’s Park, follows Chorley New Road almost to the junction with Victoria Road, then turns back into a long stretch of crescent.

Ironman Bolton Champion Tom Rigby (Image: Phil Taylor)

Participants completed 4 laps of the course.

Chorley’s Tom Rigby took first place in the men’s event with a time of 9:38:49. He was his sixth Iron Man.

In Victoria Square after the victory, he said:

“I barely got to the marathon with first place and I held on.”

“This is my fourth time coming to Bolton,” he told the Bolton News.

“I’ve won in my age category, but never overall.

“It’s actually nice to do it at a home race.

When asked if it feels good to win close to home, he said, “100 percent. My family and friends are all here.”

Victoria Square support for Ironman Bolton players (Image: Danny Crompton)

Dan Elliot placed second in the men’s event with a time of 9:44:09.

Dan, from Shrewsbury, said: “I feel amazing. I always said I would be happy to be on the podium, so I have no complaints at all.

“Everybody came to win, but the better man won that day. I couldn’t give more than I did.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication. I couldn’t have done it without the support of everyone in my family.

@erica_booth Triathlon Women’s Winner 2023 in Bolton @IRONMANtri Congratulations @TheBoltonNews #triathlon #athlete #Manchester pic.twitter.com/mtHD7i84Ga

DannyCrompton (@DannyCrompton1) July 2, 2023

“I did it last year and I finished fifth. I will definitely come back. It’s an amazing race.”

Darwen’s Daniel Mcparland finished third with a time of 9:39:34.

He said, “I feel really good. It’s really good.” At one point, it arrived in less than 30 seconds.

“I’m from near Darwen, so I’m really local. It’s my home race.”

Hard-working cyclists (Image: Henry Lisowski)

The women’s first place went to Chorley’s Erica Booth, who completed the event in 11:07:07.

After the race she said “It hurts but it was amazing. It was hard outside and it was really windy.

“I’m so glad.”

Erica ran the race in honor of two people: her mother and Tri Rivingtonian head coach Ray McGloin.

“I chose Bolton because my mother was diagnosed with cancer three months ago, so I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” she said.

“We buried her last week.”

She added that the race felt particularly special.

Women’s winner Erica Booth (Image: Phil Taylor)

“Ray McGloin was my Tri Rivingtonian coach when I first started,” she added.

In his honor, she competed wearing the first ever race belt she had worn when she met Ray.

Dorset’s Helen O’Neile finished second in the women’s event with a time of 11:29:07.

“I was very surprised. I wanted to finish today because I didn’t return to training,” she said.

“It was too windy. It was the most brutal bike I’ve ever ridden in my life.”

Having previously competed as a single Ironman in Copenhagen, this was Helen’s first time at Bolton.

This is the moment Tom Rigby won @Ironman_UK Bolton! He finished with a time of 9:38:49. @TheBoltonNews pic.twitter.com/EkdDqigdWK

Jack Harrison (@zachhjourno) July 2, 2023

She added, “The crowd was amazing. I want to say thank you to the guy who rode my bike with me. He was lovely.”

Suffolk’s Lara Franklin finished third in the women’s category with a time of 11:37:21.

“It’s pretty and amazing,” she said. This was my first time here, and I’ve done two Ironmans before.

“This course was like nothing I had ever done before, it was so hard, but it was amazing.

“I can’t believe it. My husband, parents and coaches are here.

Erica Booth (Image: Phil Taylor)

“The crowd was great.”

Athletes completed the marathon with an early morning swim and a 120-mile bike ride across the borough.

They returned to the city center via Leigh, Atherton and Horwich to Bolton, via Bury, Ramsbottom, Smithills and Belmont.

Sue Morley was there to support her husband, Darren.

She said: He loves his triathlon, but this is a monster. Swimming, horseback riding and running marathons over 140 miles.”

