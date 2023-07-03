Best UK cheap weekend getaways for under 100 people





Well, if you’re looking for a short weekend getaway that won’t cost a lot of money, which one? you covered

Consumer Watch did a little research and found that you can still go on a weekend getaway for under $200 and still have some money left.

any? We analyzed hotel rates across the UK to find the best towns and cities with the lowest prices to stay.

Here are 6 of the cheapest weekend getaways in the UK.

Wells, Somerset

Well in Somerset is one of the best places to go if you are looking for a cheap weekend getaway for under $100. (Image: PA)

Average hotel stay cost: 911 per night

any? “Wells is one of the smallest towns in England, but it is a mighty force.

“Home of the Bishops of Bath and Wells for more than 800 years in a magnificent moated palace, it’s home to Vicars’ Close, one of the only intact medieval residential streets in England.

“It was built more than 650 years ago to provide accommodation for the Vicars Choral, who sing daily in the breathtaking Wells Cathedral.

“Wells is a walkable city with lots to see and do. Surveys have rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its cultural attractions and attractions.”

Wells received an 88% customer score on Where?’s city break survey.

Llandudno, Conwy

Llandudno is in the North Wales county of Conwy. (Image: Patrick Glover)

Average hotel stay cost: 94 per night

any? Readers love Llandudno, making it 79% of the seaside town survey, and it’s easy to see why.

“The Welsh village is full of seaside charm, reminiscent of fish and chip shops and promenades lined with pastel-colored houses.

“The retro pier juts out 700 meters into the Irish Sea and has big wheels for those with a high-headed head. Otherwise, grab a piece of cake and a coffee from one of the nearby cafes and take in the sights.

“On a clear day, take the Llandudno Cable Car for panoramic views of Llandudno Bay and the mouth of Conwy.

“Otherwise, go underground to the Great Orme Mines, a prehistoric copper mine that dates back to the Bronze Age, or stroll along the promenade.”

Cambridge

No trip to Cambridge is complete without punting down the River Cam. (Image: PA)

Average Hotel Stay Cost: Which Place Doesn’t Offer?

any? “Cambridge is ideal for a romantic weekend getaway in a beautiful city steeped in history. Which is better? Readers agree with a score of 81%.

“The historic university building with its well-kept gardens undoubtedly contributes to the four-star rating of the cultural attraction.

“There is also a thriving shopping scene with independent and high street stores to choose from and great food.

“Go to Mill Road, where there are restaurants serving international cuisine.

“No trip to Cambridge is complete without taking a boating tour along the River Cam.

“It’s less crowded in the fall and winter, so you can enjoy the historical views in relative peace.”

Filey, North Yorkshire

Filey is one of Yorkshire’s smallest seaside resorts. (Image: Getty Images)

Average hotel stay cost: 921 per night

any? “Filey is one of Yorkshire’s smallest seaside resorts and offers a quiet and affordable getaway.

“Spend an afternoon strolling the town’s beach and watching the waves.

“Dogs are welcome from October to May, when you and your four-legged friend can enjoy five miles of biscuit-colored sand.

“The surrounding Filey Brigg rocks and Bempton cliffs provide some shelter from the elements.

“Ideal for a brisk walk, a quiet drink in a rustic pub, and great views. Filey’s scenery earned 4 out of 5 stars from Which? readers.

“Don’t expect bustling shopping centers or flashy tourist attractions.”

Newcastle, Tyne & Wear

Which one for a cheap city break? We recommend Newcastle. (Image: Getty Images)

Average hotel stay cost: 931 per night

any? “For an affordable British city break, Newcastle on the banks of the River Tyne is a great choice with an average hotel stay of 93 nights.

“Gateshead, on the south side of the river, is where you’ll find independent shops, microbreweries and street food markets.

“Readers have given the food scene five stars, with plenty of great restaurants to choose from.

“To absorb culture, head to the free Great North Museum: Hancock, where you can explore natural history and ancient civilizations, from fossils to ancient Egyptian mummies.

“Or check out contemporary art at the Baltic Art Gallery (transformed from an old mill).

“With so much to keep you busy, good shopping and great food, it’s no wonder readers gave Newcastle a score of 80%.”

sterling

Average hotel stay cost: 871 per night

any? “A night in Sterling averages back 87, making it the cheapest location to score at least 80% in our city break survey.

“Small towns in Scotland are often overlooked in a hurry to visit Edinburgh and Glasgow, but Stirling has a lot to offer.

“Sterling Castle was a reader’s favorite in our survey of historical landmarks.

“This centuries-old castle atop steep volcanic rock has seen within its walls the crowns of royalty, including Mary Queen of Scots and the battle for Scottish independence.

“Elsewhere, take a guided walking tour to learn more about the city’s fascinating history. When it rains, visit the Smith Art Gallery and Museum, which celebrates local culture and history.”

