Drugs agency chief calls on China and Mexico to help stem US fentanyl crisis | Opioid crisis





Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram called for increased cooperation from China and Mexico in tackling the fentanyl crisis in the United States.

In an interview with NBCs Meet the Press host Chuck Todd on Sunday, Milgram said that while the DEA is willing to work with anyone who will work with us, the United States has not had the cooperation we want. have from China. , adding that the Mexican government must also do more.

As the United States battles a worsening fentanyl crisis, since at least 2019 the majority of illegal fentanyl entering the country has been manufactured in Mexico using Chinese precursor chemicals.

In response to a question about China’s role alongside the United States in preventing the production of fentanyl, Milgram said: We recently had conversations with Chinese officials, both in Beijing and Washington, about improving law enforcement cooperation.

For about a year, we have not had the cooperation that we wish to have. And, of course, we have offices in the People’s Republic of China and throughout Asia. We have 334 offices around the world. So I think the recent conversations are very important, and now we have to see if we can turn this into cooperation with law enforcement, she added.

Additionally, Milgram called on the Mexican government to step up its law enforcement efforts alongside the United States, stating:

I think where we are right now is first, the United States is now taking a whole-of-government approach. And so over the last six months, 12 months, we’ve sat down with [the Department of the] Treasure, we sat down with [the Department of] State, we sat down with other federal law enforcement agencies. And the assistant attorney general has been to Mexico, as has the president’s homeland security adviser. And they all convey the message of how important and critical it is.

We are seeing increased cooperation with Mexican law enforcement and the military. I think it can’t be said enough: we can’t allow 110,000 Americans to die. And we have to do everything we can, so we have to do more and Mexico has to do more, Milgram continued.

Milgram also said that whether or not the cartels were designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations would not change our current authorities. Thus, DEA’s role in defeating the cartel would be essentially the same.

In April, Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador wrote a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping urging him to help control fentanyl shipments. He also complained about calls in the United States to designate Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, saying: Unfairly, they blame us for problems that are largely related to their loss of values, their crisis of be.

Last month, the Justice Department filed criminal charges against four Chinese chemical companies and eight individuals over allegations of illegally trafficking chemicals used to make the powerful synthetic opioid.

Just one of these China-based chemical companies shipped more than 200 kilograms of fentanyl-related precursor chemicals to the United States with the goal of making 50 kilograms of fentanyl, an amount that could contain enough lethal doses of fentanyl to kill 25 million. of Americans, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

