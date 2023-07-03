Orkney Parliament Considers Proposal to Leave Britain and Become Norwegian Territory





A motion is due next week to local authorities to investigate “alternative forms of governance”.

Orkney City Council President James Stockan said the island currently does not receive fair funding within its relationship with Britain.

Independent Stromness and South Isles City Council Members said they would like to look at Crown Dependencies such as the Channel Islands and overseas territories such as the Falkland Islands.

Stockan also suggested that another possible future for Orkney could be in the same vein as the Faroe Islands, an autonomous Danish territory.

He told BBC Radio Scotland that Orkney was an area that had been “failed terribly” by both the British and Scottish governments.

“We’re really struggling right now. We need to replace our entire fleet of ferries that are older than our CalMac fleet,” said Stockan (pictured below).

“We have been denied receipts from other locations such as RET (Road Equivalent Tariff) for ferry fares.

“And the funding we get from the Scottish Government is far less per capita than Shetland and the Western Isles, which run the same service. We cannot continue as we do now.”

The council leader added that no in-depth study of financial arrangements for the island had ever been conducted.

“We’ve been contributing through North Sea Oil for the past 40 years and we know the dividends we’re getting back aren’t enough to keep us going,” Stockan added.

“There is a unique opportunity at the heart of all wind projects around our oceans.”

Stockan is urging fellow members of the local authorities to back up his ideas and find new ways for the island to have greater financial security and better economic opportunities for Orcadians.

In 2017, the Orkney Islands Parliament previously voted to consider whether the islands could have greater autonomy, but wanted a “stronger voice”, but MPs did not support full independence for Orkney.

British Crown Dependencies Guernsey (pictured below), Jersey and Isle of Man are cited as potential models to follow in Stockan’s motion.

However, he added, it would take a huge amount of staff resources to explore different options and conduct public consultations.

“Congress will decide whether or not to support this proposal and from there we will take our time because emotionally we don’t want to do this,” he said.

“We will look at all the practical implications and evaluate the results.

“We are looking for the best position for future generations and our place in the world.

Stockan also suggested that Parliament could secure a “Nordic link” with Denmark, Norway or Iceland.

Previously, Orkney was under Norwegian and Danish control until 1472, when it became part of Scotland.

The island was used as collateral for the wife of the future King James III of Scotland and Margaret of Denmark.

“We have been part of the Norse Kingdom for much longer than we were part of England.

Stromness, Orkney

“In the streets of Orkney, people come up to me and ask when I will pay my dowry and when I will return to Norway.

“There’s hugging intimacy and big, deep cultural connections. Now is the time to explore what’s possible.”

Orkney’s parliament will debate the motion on Tuesday 4 July.

