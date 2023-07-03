Levesque said the British WrestleMania would be ‘difficult’, NXT Europe postponed and the World Heavyweight Title not going to ‘end the story’ for Cody.





Images courtesy of WWE Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes first appeared at the WWE Money in the Bank press conference.

He said the UK tour was something special and added that he experienced it when he took a short tour in the WWE.

Rhodes added that London at WrestleMania would be awesome.”

But I don’t know if John knew something I didn’t. I thought he would tell me it was happening. oh wow He’s a man, so John can say what he wants. Again, he might know something we all don’t. So I hope it happens in London. It will be very special and I am all about it.

In some fan chants, Cody said:

I believe that if the crowd and this place really disagree with my father, if the crowd wants to play, let them do it.

Now, keep that in mind. Sometimes I have a particularly young fan base and lots of little kids. I don’t know if all these chants are acceptable to them. So if you’re gearing up for London, England, and a potential WrestleMania, keep this in mind.

Rhodes was then asked if he would end the story by winning the World Heavyweight Championship. he replied:

I don’t want to be a gloomy person, but I am. Now winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be awesome. It’s the title of its flagship show, Monday Night Raw. And what Seth is doing with it is something special. And you’ll find that title makes a lot more sense in five minutes. And every second you gain equity in 10 minutes.

But to wrap up the story was always, always about a title my father never got. And I won’t spoil anything because the Peacock people will kill me. But sooner or later you will hear about my documentary. Because I finally know how long these people have been filming me. And it’s been covered a lot there for as long as there’s been a story. He really caught it and caught it in the garden and it engulfed me. He didn’t get it. That’s how the story ends.

Damian Priest, IYO SKY, Bailey

Damian Priest, IYO SKY, and Bayley came next and talked loudly about their personalities. However, Priest was asked what it would be like to be the first Puerto Rican since Pedro Morales to have a real chance at winning the WWE World Title. he said:

Your heritage has always been important to me, especially in being able to represent your culture. You see, Puerto Ricans love a good flag. So it would be an honor if I could represent you. In short, being able to be the first Puerto Rican since Pedro is wild, and that’s because there have been many Puerto Rican legends since.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Next were Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Once again, the two talked about personalities. They said they would defend the title anytime, anywhere on Raw, SmackDown or NXT.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins took the mic. He said he was building on it every time he defended the World Heavyweight Championship. he added:

We knew from day one that it would be a goal. You see what Roman did for Universal Title. It’s very special. There is no comparison.

We are working hard every day. Whether I’m here tonight, Newcastle or Sheffield, wherever I go, whatever I do, this title will have me lining up whenever I can defend it. to increase its reputation. Very old school that way, you know? Very Ric Flair, very Bret Hart, very Triple H. So that’s how I would do it. I will fight and put everything out there and do my best.

Rollins also commented on NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes:

I think he’s very talented. He wants to get in the ring with him. I think our style would suit you really well.

And there are tons of cats down there. Unless I’m talking Nathan Fraser [who was trained by Rollins], he will hit me. he’ll give me hell I mean, there’s a lot of promising talent out there. Carmelo is the one to jump off the page to me.

Paul Levesque

Finally, Paul Levesque got on the platform. Before being asked, he complimented the British fans, adding:

I have been here for a long time. And it has always been one of my favorite places. Every time there was a European tour, I knew it was going to explode. You knew that everyone who came out wanted to go crazy. It has only increased over the years. Your creative chant has increased some for the better, some not. But they have increased and are always explosive.

Without providing definitive numbers, he claimed that Money in the Bank 2023 was “the highest-grossing ringside event in WWE history” and that the Friday night event was the highest-grossing SmackDown show in WWE history.

Levesque paid tribute to the roster, name-checking nearly everyone. He also got some laughs when he said “what do you kids call a movie” in reference to the Bloodline story.

He said his bent ankle injury was the worst he had suffered during the show, and that the roster was healthy.

The first question was whether WrestleMania would be coming to London.

Levesque responded:

First of all, I want to say thank you to John Cena for putting me in an unenviable position. No matter what I say, I will be beaten for it.

As I said before, I’ve been coming here since the early 90’s and it’s spectacular. Some of my favorite events and my favorite things in my career have happened here. Sometimes it’s not broadcast on television’s benefit or elsewhere. But what did we call it? Whether it’s riots or whatever we do here years ago, they have always been amazing events. The crowd here, the people here, the reactions here are always off the charts.

As far as WrestleMania goes, it’s a tough one. I wish it was that easy. I hope it’s as easy to say as it is phenomenal there. let’s go. We will go to many places.

But I can say this. Looking at 2023 alone, 4 of the last 5 premium live events we’ve hosted have been held overseas. And you can look back at the years before that, skip COVID, and look at the years before that. It wasn’t really common.

Montreal sold out record sales. Puerto Rico posted record sales sales. Saudi sold out record sales. Here in London sold out record sales. That bodes well internationally. We are a global company. We want to become a global company. We aim for globalization. So don’t ever say anything, right? I have intentions. It’s a lot more difficult than it looks, but there’s an intention. And if there’s a way to make these many international events happen, we’re passionate about it.

He was then asked about Drew McIntyre’s return and speculation about his status during his absence. Levesque said:

It’s always fun. It’s the amount of speculation happening around you. I read stuff. We see things all the time, right? For example, 75% of them are completely off base. If Drew has a problem, it’s news to me. He just got injured and fixed a few things. And while he was away he had other things to fix. So we did. And here it is. He’s an amazing performer. He is one of the highlight superstars of this era. I was happy to have him back.

I hope he stays here for the rest of his career. That’s how I feel about it. He and I talk about it all the time. Funny enough, when this came up, we were talking on the phone all over the place and he just laughed. Oh my god, have you read this now? That’s just what it is.

Lastly, Levesque was asked about the current state of NXT Europe. The question, expressed in terms of whether the UFC acquisition slowed things down, generated some laughs.

he said:

Yes, it slowed down the process. I think at some point, over time, it’s terrible. At the end of the year, last year, whatever it was, we said it would happen in 2023.

There was no crystal ball to tell where everything was headed in that moment. Clearly, the switch from mergers with UFC, Endeavor, and TKO changed the time frame. But I think the intention is still the same.

I mentioned WrestleMania and the premise of a global premium live event. We are a global company. We want to be everywhere. And as you pointed out, I think there’s a lot of amazing talent here internationally. And we want to explore that and give them a chance to shine on the biggest stage possible and see what we can do with it. It just takes a little time.

