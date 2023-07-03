USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago





SUSMNT SCHEDULE NOTES vs. Trinidad and Tobago 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Group Stage Match # July 32, 2023 Bank of America Stadium; Charlotte, NC Pre-game coverage: 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, UnivisionKickoff: 7 p.m. ET on FOX, UnivisionSocial Media: @USMNT on Twitter and Instagram; US Soccer on Facebook, the US Soccer app

Tonight, USMNT starting XI against Trinidad and Tobago: 1-Matt Turner (captain), 5-Bryan Reynolds, 6-Gianluca Busio, 8-James Sands, 9-Jess Ferreira, 10-Cristian Roldan, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Djordje Mihailovic, 15-DeJuan Jones, 17-Alex Zendejas, 20-Jalen Neal

Subs: 18-Sean Johnson, 23-Gaga Slonina, 2-DeAndre Yedlin, 3-Aaron Long, 4-Matt Miazga, 7-Alan Soora, 11-Cade Cowell, 13-Jordan Morris, 19-Brandon Vazquez, 21-John Tolkin, 22-Julian Gressel

Not Dressed: 16-Aidan Morris

PLAY NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

USMNT starting XI pick numbers (including this game): Cristian Roldan (35), Matt Turner (30), Miles Robinson (23), Jess Ferreira (21), Gianluca Busio (11), James Sands (11), Djordje Mihailovic (9), Alex Zendejas (6), Jalen Neal (5), Bryan Reynolds (5), DeJuan Jones (4) USMNT Starting XI Concacaf Gold Cup Cap Numbers (including this match): Cristian Roldan (13), James Sands (9), Gianluca Busio (8), Matt Turner (8), Miles Robinson (7), Djordje Mihailovic (5), Jess Ferreira (3), Jalen Neal (3), Alex Zendejas ( 3), DeJuan Jones (2), Bryan Reynolds (2) USMNT starting XI pick numbers in official competition (including this match): Matt Turner (25), Cristian Roldan (22), Miles Robinson ( 20), Jess Ferreira (12), Gianluca Busio (11), James Sands (10), Djordje Mihailovic (5), Alex Zendejas (5), Jalen Neal (3), Bryan Reynolds (3), DeJuan Jones (2) USMNT head coach BJ Callaghan makes three roster changes to Wednesday’s game against St. At 24 years and 131 days old, tonight’s roster is the fifth-youngest in Gold Cup history. The formation has an average of 14 selections in total and 10 appearances in official competition. Captaining the team for the second time, Matt Turner becomes the seventh USMNT goaltender to reach 30 appearances. The 29-year-old is also making his 25th appearance in official competition, passing Tony Meola for fifth place among USMNT goaltenders in competitive appearances. USMNT goalkeepers in official competition Player GP / Total Caps Competitive Record (WLD) SO Tim Howard 68 / 121 39-20-8 29 Kasey Keller 67 / 102 38-16-13 34 Brad Guzan 34 / 64 19-8-7 15 Brad Friedel 32/82 15-10-7 11 Matt Turner 25/30 16-3-5 15 Tony Meola 24/100 13-7-4 11 Defender Miles Robinson returns from injury, making his first appearance since the start of the Concacaf Nations League semi-final against Mexico on June 15 in Las Vegas. Jalen Neal, 19, becomes the second central defender under the age of 20 to start consecutive matches in official competition. Neal joins Mike Windischmann, who was also 19 when he started three consecutive World Cup qualifiers between May 19 and May 31, 1985. Cristian Roldan gets his first start since the 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on December 18, 2021. James Sands makes his ninth consecutive appearance in the Concacaf Gold Cup. Sands has played in every Gold Cup match since opening the 2021 tournament against Haiti. Gianluca Busio starts just below his hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina. Djordje Mihailovic is starting back-to-back USMNT matches for the first time since his first two caps on January 27 and February 3, 2019 against Panama and Costa Rica. , respectively. Alan Soora is suffering from a right hamstring injury and will not play tonight, while Aidan Morris has been released from camp for personal reasons. Jess Ferreira, Miles Robinson and Matt Turner all put in great performances in USA’s last game against Trinidad and Tobago, a 7-0 victory on January 31, 2021 in Orlando. Ferreira netted his first two goals and three assists in an American uniform, Robinson also scored his first international goal, while Turner made his international debut and saved a penalty. The United States have an all-time advantage of 20-3-4 against Trinidad and Tobago and 4-0-0 against the Soca Warriors in the Concacaf Gold Cup. The USMNT is 39-1-5 all-time in the Gold Cup group stage and 19-0-2 against Caribbean opposition. Tonight marks the first time the USMNT has played an officially competitive game in North Carolina. The USMNT is 4-1-2 all-time in Tar Heel State. The referee for tonight’s game is Mario Escobar from Guatemala. The USMNT is 1-1-1 in games officiated by Escobar, including the 1-0 loss to Mexico in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup Final, the 0-0 draw against the Mexico in World Cup qualifying on March 24, 2022 and a 1-0 win against El Salvador in the Concacaf Nations League match on March 27, 2023. Five substitutions are allowed at three different times. Half-time does not count as a substitute moment A Video Assistant Referee will be used for all Concacaf Gold Cup 2023 matches.

