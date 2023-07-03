Is July 2023 a full moon tonight? The Buck Supermoon’s Peak Time in the UK and Why It’s So Big





The seventh Full Moon of the year is almost upon us. British astronomers are eagerly awaiting a continuation of the recent good weather that will allow them to see the orb clearly.

If you can see it, it should appear larger in the sky than usual. The full moon in July is an example of a supermoon.

Shrouded in mystery for thousands of years, the moon has inspired everything from horror movies and religious festivals to bizarre doomsday conspiracy theories.

It has led to moon names permeating popular culture in recent years. July’s full moon is called the Buck Moon, and here’s everything you need to know.

Is July 2023 a full moon tonight?

According to the Royal Observatory Greenwich, the next Full Moon will fall on Monday, July 3 and will peak at 12:38 PM in England.

That timing means the Moon will be at its clearest all night starting Sunday, July 2, especially in the hours just before sunrise, though it should also be seen strongly on Monday night just after sunset.

The full full moon calendar for 2023 is as follows:

January 6 (11.07pm) February 5 (6.28pm) March 7 (12.40pm) April 6 (5.34am) May 5 (6.34pm) June 4 (4.41am) July 3 days (12.38pm) 1 Aug (7.31pm) 31 Aug (2.35am) 29 Sep (10.57am) 28 Oct (9.24pm) 27 Nov (9.16am) 27 Dec (12.33am) Full moon names have infiltrated popular culture in recent years. ?

July’s Full Moon is an example of a supermoon, which occurs as the Moon moves closer and farther from Earth at different points during its elliptical orbit.

This means that the nearest point is called perigee, and the farthest point (apogee) can be used for distance differences of up to 30,000 miles from Earth.

When the moon reaches or approaches its closest perigee and becomes full, it is considered a supermoon.

According to American astrologer Richard Nolle, you would have to be within 90% of closest distance to Earth to get the label of about 225,000 miles, which occurs three or four times a year.

In fact, July is the first of four consecutive supermoons followed by the next two fall in early and late August and another supermoon in September.

So the phenomenon is relatively common. But sometimes the sky aligns enough to see an extra supermoon (not the official term).

For example, according to NASA, in November 2018 the Moon reached its maximum within about two hours of perigee. The result is 14% larger and 30% brighter than at the peak.

This makes it the biggest supermoon since 1948, and we won’t see a full moon again from Earth until November 25, 2034.

Why did a name like Buck Moon come into existence?

The full moon in July has come to be known as the Buck Moon in some quarters according to the American Farmers Almanac, which seems to have become the gold standard for such matters.

According to the publication: The full moon in July is called the Buck Moon because at this time the antlers of male deer (stags) fully grow.

Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing larger and more impressive sets with each passing year.

Month names like these and their meanings have gained traction in recent years, with labels commonly attributed to Native American tribes.

They seem to have become more popular after the 2014 lunar eclipse. This phenomenon is colloquially referred to as a blood moon because it causes the moon to take on a reddish hue, fueling interest in such a romantic name.

According to Laura Redish, director and co-founder of Native Languages ​​of the Americas, there is no standardized Native American calendar, but Nasa says the name comes from the Algonquin tribe, which is part of a larger cultural language group called the Algonquians.

According to a list published by the Algonquin Nation Tribal Council in 2005, some of the widely used names, such as Strawberry Moon and Harvest Moon, seem to be Algonquin.

Others, such as the wolf moon, are obviously not the tribe that referred to January as the long lunar month.

According to Ms Redish, different tribes used different calendars, and the range of calendars seems to have been swiped into popular names, and some of the popular nicknames are essentially fabricated.

Farmers Almanac says the name comes from several places, including Native American, Colonial American, and European sources.

