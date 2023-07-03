Bernhard Langer, 65, sets winning record and wins 12th senior major at US Senior Open





STEVENS POINT, Wis. Bernhard Langer won the US Senior Open on Sunday at SentryWorld to break the PGA Tour Champions career winning record.

Pushing his record as the oldest winner on the 50+ tour to 65 years, 10 months, 5 days, the German star broke a tie with Hale Irwin for victory with No. 46.

I have my mother who is going to be 100 on August 4, so I think I have good genes,” Langer said. I hope it will be a few more years.

Seven strokes ahead of the back nine, Langer bogeyed the final three holes for a 1-under 70 and a two-stroke victory over Home State favorite Steve Stricker on the tree-lined course. with a thick rough.

I never thought this would happen at a US Senior Open, but I’m very happy that the record 46 wins was achieved this week, Langer said. It’s definitely one of the biggest tournaments we’ve ever played in, and beating that field, where everyone was there, especially Stricker and (Jerry) Kelly on their home turf, is a very special feeling.

Langer finished 7-under 277, with just eight players over par for the week. He broke the tournament age record set by Allen Doyle in 2006 at SentryWorld at 57 years, 11 months, 14 days.

There are a lot more aches and pains than 10 years ago, Langer said. I still enjoy the game. If I play like I did this week, I will keep playing. There were weeks when I was like, ‘What were you doing here? Go home and play with the grandchildren.

Also the winner of the 2010 US Senior Open at Sahalee near Seattle, Langer extended his senior major win record to 12. He won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Irwin.

Stricker of Madison, 100 miles south, birdied on three of the final five holes for a 69.

It gives hope to all of us, I guess, who still play here that we can continue to play as well as he has played for so long,” Stricker said of Langer. It is really impressive. I knew he wasn’t going to back down today.

Stricker won the first two senior majors of the year and won his hometown Madison event three weeks ago for his fourth champions win of the season.

It seemed like I had a bad nine every day, and it ended up costing me the tournament, Stricker said.

Kelly, also of Madison, finished third at 4 under after a 71.

I was way too excited, Kelly said. I was trying to be composed and calm, but I was talking more than I had all week. I was moving a little faster than all week.

Two shots before Kelly entered the round, Langer birdied the first two holes for the second straight day.

Langer added a birdie at No. 5, then rounded a bogey at No. 6 with a birdie at No. 7. He opened the back nine with a birdie at 10, parried the next five and closed with the three consecutive bogeys.

It wasn’t easy, Langer said. My age probably came out towards the end.

Brett Quigley (66) and Rob Labritz (69) finished fourth at 2 under. Two-time US Open champion Retief Goosen (71), Steven Alker (65) and Dicky Pride (69) were 1 under.

The rough was tough and despite the number of fairways I missed, I think I did well,” Goosen said. I was like a cow that ate cabbage all the time.

Langer sacrificed distance for accuracy to stay clear.

I think that’s one of the reasons I’ve done so well. I didn’t hit him in the raw very often, Langer said. I’ve taken many 3 woods off the tees at times, but then had to hit 3 woods into the green or a very long club. But I’d rather do that than hit the driver and pull him out of the breach.

