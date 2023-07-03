Violation of Iran Nuclear Agreement on Drone Supply to Britain, France, Germany and Russia: Report





The European countries that signed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal for the first time, Britain, France and Germany, are preparing to breach the agreement by refusing to lift sanctions over Iran’s missile use in October, as first outlined in the agreement, The Guardian reported. I did. On sunday.

while former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal in 2018 and restored broad sanctions against the Tehran regime; Britain, Germany and France remained in the agreement even as Iran responded to Washington’s actions by violating the terms of the agreement and increasing the amount of uranium and enriching it to very high levels.

These breaches by European countries bring uncertainty, as Tehran’s response is unpredictable, especially given its near-capacity to produce weapons-grade enriched uranium.

European Union (EU) and British diplomats justified the move on the grounds that Iran had violated an agreement (technically called the JCPOA), including selling drones to Russia for use in the war with Ukraine. Since October, Russia has been using Iran-supplied drones to attack vital infrastructure in Ukraine. Iran’s Shahed-136 drones are known kamikaze UAVs that explode on impact. Eruopean diplomats also mentioned the possibility of Iranian ballistic missiles being exported to Russia in the future.

In June, Rafael Grossi, director of the United Nations Nuclear Weapons Inspection Agency (IAEA), said that Iran had not fulfilled its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA since February 2021. Enriched uranium stocks are growing at a very rapid pace, and activity is increasing, Grossi said.

The IAEA reported in June that Iran had accumulated 114.1 kg of 60% enriched uranium, more than four times what the IAEA considers to be the significant amount of highly enriched uranium needed to produce a single small nuclear explosive. Iran’s total stockpile of enriched uranium exceeds the JCPOA limit by 14 times. The Washington-based think tank War Research Institute (ISW) said in its assessment that given Iran’s current stockpiles and the number of advanced centrifuges in operation, it could enrich one weapons-grade uranium in 12 days and eight in three months. said it can.

The original text of the 2015 nuclear agreement lists several sunset clause dates to indicate when the West must lift certain sanctions. In 2015, however, the scope of breaches of the agreement was not expected. It was enriched to 60% as an integral part of the agreement was for Iran to limit it to 3.67%.

European sanctions are set to expire on October 18. However, these sanctions have barred Iran from developing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles and banned the purchase, sale or transfer of drones capable of flying more than 300 km from Iran without UN approval.

