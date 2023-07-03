The Last of Us Part 3 leak teases new cast of characters for Naughty Dogs sequel





Brad Norton

Posted: 2023-07-03T04:30:47

Updated: 2023-07-03T04:31:00

New leaks regarding the alleged existence of The Last of Us Part 3 detail a new cohort of survivors and potential story beats. Reputable leaker DanielRPK reported details on five new characters, including their roles and relationships, in a recent Patreon post.

Following the release of The Last of Us on HBO Max and the recent remake of the first game with The Last of Us Part 1, interest in the franchise has skyrocketed. While Naughty Dog has yet to make an official announcement for The Last of Us Part 3, the gaming community has nonetheless been plagued with speculation about where the story will go next.

Series creator Neil Druckmann has acknowledged fan excitement for a potential third installment in interviews, but as of yet, nothing has been confirmed. Another reliable leaker, ViewerAnon, claimed late last year that the game was indeed in production and now today’s leakers allege the same.

The leaker of this new info suggests that not only is the game in development but the story is already taking shape. Part of the plot will focus on a group of scavengers surviving on the outskirts of a post-apocalyptic city, crammed into a Victorian house that serves as their base, DanielRPK reported on July 2.

Naughty Dog Joel and Ellie were central to The Last of Us Part 1 & 2, but reports suggest Part 3 may focus on a new group.

The report alleges that Naughty Dog is looking to recruit voice actors for five of these new characters, with roles for Lucas, Mason, Val, Ezra and Gracis supposedly up for grabs.

Lucas is portrayed as an affable male survivor who develops a relationship with another young scavenger and will take it in turns to show his dark side, according to DanielRPK.

There is less information about Val than the leak describes as the female leader of the group. Details about Gracis are also sparse and are only described in the post as a female between the ages of 18 and 25.

DanielRPK claimed that Ezra would start some sort of leadership struggle and wanted to take over Val’s house. Mason, a former soldier, according to the leak, displays the show’s trademark internal conflict. When Val is put in command, Mason must choose between his loyalty to Ezra and the house, the leaker reported.

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 left the door open for another chapter in the story.

It should be noted that DanielRPK and ViewerAnon generally disclose information relating to the film and television industry. Specifically, the former is best known for his leaks surrounding Disneys Marvel franchise.

Given that there’s no official word from Naughty Dog on The Last of Us Part 3, these leaks should be taken with a large grain of salt. They certainly have the potential to be entirely bogus or even related to the recently teased The Last of Us: Factions multiplayer project.

