Weekly Deals: Best Smartphone Deals in UK, Germany, US & India





This week we welcomed a few interesting and not-so-exciting phones. Some are up for pre-order, while others are already available.

Asus unveiled the Zenfone 10 this week, and you can check out our full review of the phone for more details. You can pre-order now and get a small discount. Asus will only ship the phone in late July.

Motorola’s 2023 foldable is fighting a battle with Samsung. Specifically, the Razr 40 Ultra can be purchased for less than $900 with a promo code. We’ll see how things shake out, but this should be below the Galaxy Z Fold5 price.

The cheaper Moto Razr40 is on pre-order, but there are no promo codes I could find. This means that the difference between the vanilla and ultra models is less than 100 and we like the ultra much more.

If the price is too high or you don’t like foldables, check out the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It’s a decent powerhouse with a 6.67 144Hz P-OLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 125W wired/50W wireless charging. The camera is quite impressive with a 200MP main sensor (1/1.22, OIS), 12MP 2x zoom cam and 50MP ultra wide (114).

Another new phone of the week is the Nokia G42, a 200 5G phone (powered by the Snapdragon 480+). The major selling point of this phone is its repairability. HMD worked with iFixit to provide the display, battery and charging port for 5 years. You’ll also receive a free pair of Nokia Comfort Earbuds+.

Nokia G42 6/128GB 70 with Nokia Comfort Earbuds+

Last week we recommended the Realme GT2 for 310 and you can still get it for that price. Realme GT2 Pro is more expensive but offers the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (vs. 888), 120Hz LTPO display with QHD+ resolution (vs. 120Hz LTPS, FHD+). Also, the ultra-wide camera has a 50MP sensor and 150 lens, much better than the GT2’s 8MP 119 module.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 finally brings the Snapdragon to Europe, but despite some price cuts, it’s still a flagship price. Last year’s Galaxy S22 has a less-than-perfect Exynos 2200, but the rest isn’t too different from the 2023 model.

There’s also the Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon, but the 888 isn’t a great chip either. And it’s pretty expensive.

Or there is Nothing Phone(1). Version (2) will be released next month with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which will use 778G instead. Still, you can have less than 400 phones with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and I bet the phone (2) will cost more than that.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is a great basic phone. It doesn’t settle for an HD+ display, but it does offer a 6.6 FHD+ (20:9) LCD with a 50MP main camera and 5MP ultra wide. The 5,000mAh battery is large enough, but we wish the charging was a bit faster than the 15W.

Now two years old, the Apple Watch Series 7 still retains features such as ECG and 50m water resistance. This particular device features a stainless steel case and 4G connectivity.

germany

Asus unveiled the Zenfone 10 this week, and you can check out our full review of the phone for more details. It’s currently on pre-order and you can get a small discount on at least the 8/256GB and 16/512GB models (but not the base 8/128GB model).

Another new phone of the week is the Nokia G42, a 200 5G phone (powered by the Snapdragon 480+). The major selling point of this phone is its repairability. HMD worked with iFixit to provide the display, battery and charging port for 5 years. You’ll also receive a free pair of Nokia Comfort Earbuds+.

Nokia G42 6/128GB with Free Nokia Comfort Earbuds+

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro are both offered at a discount of around 50 euros. Both are 4G phones. The Pro model features a 108MP main camera (1/1.52) vs. 50MP (1/2.76) on the vanilla model, and a slightly larger, slightly faster 6.67 120Hz vs. 6.43 90Hz display that is FHD+ AMOLED. The Pro also charges a 5,000mAh battery with twice the power (67W vs. 33W). Both phones have an IP53 rating, a microSD slot, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm jack.

There is also the Realme 10 similar to the Redmi Note 11. 6.4 4G phone with 90Hz AMOLED display (FHD+). It has a small 50MP main sensor (1/2.76) but lacks ultra wide angle (Redmis has an 8MP 118 module). It has an IP rating and no stereo speakers, but has a microSD slot and a 3.5mm jack. The 5,000mAh battery charges at 33W.

If you want to use Realme over Redmi, the Narzo 50 5G is probably a better choice. It has 5G (Dimensity 810 chipset), lacks an IP rating and an ultra-wide camera, but has stereo speakers, a 3.5mm jack and a microSD slot.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is 20 cheaper and very similar to Narzo 50. However, this is a 4G phone, the 6.6 IPS LCD runs at 60Hz (90Hz on the Pro) and the 5,000mAh battery charges at 18W. There are other downgrades too, like no stereo speakers. The Narzo 50 5G is easily the better choice between the two.

If you want something really cheap, the Redmi A2 is $80. It’s not a great phone with a 6.52 IPS LCD with only HD+ resolution, a Helio G36 chipset running Android Go Edition and a basic 8MP camera, but it has expandable memory, a 5,000 mAh battery (10W) and a headphone jack. And did we mention it’s only 80?

There are also a few Realme tablets like the 10.4 Pad and 8.7 Pad Mini. The larger tablets have much nicer displays (2,000 x 1,200px vs. 1,340 x 800px) and bigger batteries (7,100mAh vs. 6,400mAh), but the chipsets are pretty similar.

If you’re on the marker for the Apple Watch, this first-generation SE is pretty affordable. 44mm aluminum version with GPS.

The 2021 Apple Watch Series 7 costs more than twice as much, but it has a better stainless steel case and this device also has 4G connectivity. A 41mm watch with a Milanese loop.

USA

The Motorola Razr+ is one of the best foldables on the market right now, and while Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip5 is coming soon, Motorola’s aggressive pricing ($1,000 MSRP) in the US keeps the Razr+ competitive. Amazons deals are even better as they offer a $150 discount if you have Prime.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is also set to be unveiled at the end of next month, but so far we haven’t heard that Samsung will cut the price. So the old Z Fold4 will remain relevant for the time being, and you can pick one up for $1,350 ($450 less than the launch price, which will probably be the launch price of the Z Fold5 as well).

There is a newer N300 model, but the older OnePlus Nord N200 might be a better choice. The 6.49 IPS LCD (90Hz) offers FHD+ resolution, while the newer model has dropped to HD+. Yes, the N300 has a better camera (48MP vs 13MP) and a faster charging 5,000mAh battery (33W vs 18W). For T-Mobile and Metro subscribers who want an affordable 5G phone, the N200 is still a good option. .

Nokia G100 is cheap and basic Android. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 662 (remember that?) and a 5,000mAh battery (15W charging). But the 6.52 HD+ IPS LCD and 13MP camera get in the way.

The Cat S42 H+ is a great business phone. It’s IP69 rated (waterproof up to 1.5m for 35 minutes) and drop tested from 6 feet on a steel floor (also MIL-STD-810H compliant). H+ also stands for Hygiene Plus, a special silver ion coating that prevents bacterial growth. The phone is also resistant to bleach and other chemicals (3,000 cleaning cycles with bleach).

Miss real photos? This portable Canon printer can produce 2.7 square photos. It uses dye-sublimation technology rather than Zink paper, so you can buy a pack of 20 for $14.

India

Prices for Samsungs Galaxy S23 series haven’t changed much lately. Take a look at the current pricing for the 256GB phone here.

This means that Apple’s iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will be cheaper than the S23 and S23+, even if you buy the more expensive 256GB model. The two iPhone 14 Pro models are pricey, but if you’re happy with 128GB of storage, you can get them for the cost of the S23 Ultra.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro is a 5G phone (Dimensity 920) with 6.4 FHD+ AMOLED display (90Hz). The cameras are pretty basic, 48MP (1/2) main and 8MP ultrawide, but it comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers (no IP rating or microSD card slot).

Realme Narzo 50 is a cheaper 4G only phone (Helio G96). It comes with a larger LCD, 6.6 120Hz FHD+ panel, microSD slot and the same 5,000mAh/33W battery. But you lose the ultra-wide camera and stereo speakers.

You can choose Samsung Galaxy M14 instead of 5G phone (Exynos 1330) with 6.6 90Hz FHD+ LCD. There’s no ultra-wide camera, water resistance, or stereo speakers, but it has a larger 6,000mAh battery (25W) and a microSD slot.

Finally, two Sony Bluetooth headphones. The WI-XB400 is an affordable neckband headset that promises 15 hours of battery life and a quick charge equal to 60 minutes of playtime on a 10-minute charge.

The Sony WF-C500 are TWS earphones that cost twice as much, but have battery life (up to 20 hours with case, 10 hours for earphones only), features like 360 ​​Reality Audio and Fast Pair, and are IPX4 rated.

