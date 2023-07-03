US Senior Open: Bernhard Langer breaks PGA Tour Champions record after his 12th senior major title | Golf News





Bernhard Langer’s victory is his 46th PGA Tour title, beating the previous all-time total held by Hale Irwin, with the US Senior Open success also being his 12th senior major and extending his own record.

Highlights from the final round of the US Senior Open, played at SentryWorld in Wisconsin

Highlights from the final round of the US Senior Open, played at SentryWorld in Wisconsin

Bernhard Langer created more golf history and set multiple records after scoring a two-stroke win over Steve Stricker at the US Senior Open.

Langer scored a sub-70 on the final day at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis. to clear the chasing pack as the overnight leader never came under threat as he finished the week on seven under for close an impressive victory.

He started day two early and quickly extended his lead with three birdies on his first five holes, Langer then undoing a bogey on the sixth by birdie the next and taking advantage of the par five 10th.

Bernhard Langer earned a two-stroke victory at the US Senior Open

A string of pars on the back nine kept Langer in control of the tournament, only to have his margin of victory over nearest challenger Stricker reduced when he bogeyed each of his last three holes.

The German’s win is his 46th PGA Tour title, beating the previous all-time total held by Hale Irwin, with the win also his 12th senior major and extending his own record.

Langer at 65 years and 10 months also breaks his own record as the oldest winner in PGA Tour champion history, following his victory at the Chubb Classic in February, the win coming 13 years after his previous success at the US Senior Open.

“Since I won my 45th in Napoli in February and equaled Hale Irwin’s record, everyone keeps talking everywhere I play and people come and say ‘make it your 46th, make it ‘story here!’ Langer said after his win. .

“It’s hard to get away from it but I did really well, I was able to block it out most of the time, try to stay in the present and I really felt at peace today. There’s a lot more pain than there was 10 years ago, but I still love the game and if I play like I did this week I will keep playing.”

Stricker finished second after a final 69, having won the first two senior majors of the year, while Jerry Kelly finished three strokes third after a level 71.

The next PGA Tour Champions event is the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone CC in Ohio from July 13-16, while the next senior major is the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales from July 27-30.

