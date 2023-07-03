Hyundai BEV sales hit a new monthly record in June 2023





Hyundai Motor America reports 69,351 U.S. vehicle sales in June, representing a nearly 10% year-over-year increase. The year-to-date result of 394,613 is almost 15% higher than a year ago.

The South Korean brand has also increased sales of its all-electric cars quite significantly. In June, sales of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 amounted to 4,298 units, 51% more than a year ago, and a new monthly record. It is also 6.2% of the total volume.

Sales results for the E-GMP-based Ioniq 5 crossover/SUV and the Ioniq 6 sedan both reached an all-time high – 3,136 and 1,162 respectively. This is an interesting result, given the lack of eligibility the $7,500 federal tax credit for new purchases.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is apparently doing quite well too, but we don’t have the exact number (the company says it’s up 239% year-over-year).

Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, said:

Our award-winning range of electric vehicles continues to grow with the best monthly sales of all time for the IONIQ 5 and the first time with more than a thousand units sold for the IONIQ 6. Our sales partners strengths and the right product at the right time enabled us to attract new and existing customers to the Hyundai brand.

All in all, this looks like a very solid starting point for the second half of the year.

Hyundai BEV sales last month:

In the second quarter, Hyundai E-GMP-based BEV sales were 10,928 (47% more than a year ago).

So far this year, more than 16,800 Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 have been sold in the US (up 23% year-on-year).

Hyundai BEV sales since the start of 2023:

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 13,641 (down 0.4% year-on-year) Hyundai Ioniq 6: 3,245 (new) Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A Ioniq family total: 16,886 (up 23% over one year) and 4.3% market share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2022, total sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 were 22,982, which was about 3.2% of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the official statistics do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-plug-in hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model – Hyundai Nexo – registered 8 units last month (down 84%). So far this year, 105 have been delivered, down 61% from a year ago.

