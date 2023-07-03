EU-UK friendship can survive post-Brexit, UK foreign secretary says





London The EU and the UK have finally reached a state of close and friendly cooperation that can withstand post-Brexit disagreements on hot-button issues such as subsidies and migration, the British foreign secretary said Monday.

James Cleverly, speaking at the EU-UK parliament, said he always believed friendship between London and Brussels would be the ultimate outcome of Brexit, even if it took time to get there.

However, he conceded that it would not all be plain sailing.

Britain’s foreign affairs chief pointed to irregular migrations while ignoring potential challenges. the UK’s decision to leave the EU on industrial subsidies; Future branching potential for artificial intelligence, semiconductors and cybersecurity.

Strong relationships and regular contact will help us understand each other by building a spirit of mutual understanding and mutual trust that allows us to think creatively, he said. Now you don’t have to agree on everything when working together. Because a mature relationship can deal with differences.

The three biggest heats currently facing the EU and UK over UK access to block science initiatives; the shape of EU-Gibraltar relations after Brexit; The looming deadline for introducing tariffs on electric vehicle manufacturing was not mentioned in Cleverly’s speech.

However, Cleverly has talked about security extensively. This is an area that requires more cooperation, he said.

Insisting that NATO remains the primary guarantor of our collective security, the Foreign Secretary underscored the value of the EU’s role in strengthening and complementing these security cooperation.

The UK foreign secretary said the EU and the UK share many geopolitical priorities, including striking the right balance in engagement with China, deepening ties with the Indo-Pacific and helping Ukraine expel Russian troops from its territory. .

We must maintain this regular security cooperation, he said.

‘Preparing for discussion’

European Commission Vice-Chairman Maroefovi, who is leading EU-UK affairs, said at a Monday afternoon meeting the Windsor Frame, a new agreement reached between London and Brussels that have been debating for months over trade rules for Northern Ireland. The full implementation of the work has now been completed. This is a top priority for both partners.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, but there’s a lot more work to be done,” efovi said. The full provision of safeguards to protect the EU Single Market will be the key to unlocking the full flexibility of the Windsor Framework.

A UK association for EU science initiatives, including Horizon Europe, could be ready very quickly, efovi added. He reiterated that the UK would not have to pay for the two years it was removed from the program, telling MPs that the EU was prepared to discuss Britain’s remaining concerns.

