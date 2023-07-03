Storms in the United States, heat wave in the South





Severe thunderstorms were expected across swaths of the eastern United States on Monday as the Southwest continued to swelter in a relentless heatwave over the July 4 long weekend.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms were expected across much of the eastern United States, with flash flooding at risk in parts from the lower Great Lakes to southern New England, the National Weather said Monday. Service in an update.

There was also a lower possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms as far south as the southeast interior and in the deep south, he said.

Meanwhile, a slowly pushing cold front in the Ohio Valley is expected to provide drier, cooler air toward the East Coast, the agency said.

“The risk of showers and thunderstorms will generally decrease across the eastern United States on Independence Day as the low pressure system is expected to weaken further,” he said.

A thunderstorm passes over the Manhattan skyline on Sunday. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Bad weather dampened some of the world’s fastest motorsports athletes over the weekend, with NASCAR making its Chicago debut on Sunday after rain delayed overnight.

The NASCAR Cup kicked off late Sunday after torrential rains delayed its scheduled start on Saturday.

Chicago was not the only region affected, with extreme weather affecting New York and Pennsylvania states all the way to Arkansas, with flooding reported in Clinton County, New York.

Meanwhile, in the South, the heat wave that has plagued the region for weeks was expected to be “less oppressive” on Monday, before heading even further south on July 4, the weather service said.

“However, heat indices could approach 105-110 degrees with high temperatures well into the mid-90s, which can be dangerous if you spend a lot of time outdoors,” the weather service warned.

“Additionally, heat will be the main story throughout the desert southwest and west coast today and Tuesday,” he added, with well into the triple digit highs forecast in the region of California’s Central Valley and the Southwest Desert.

A number of daily high temperature records could potentially be challenged on Monday, the weather service said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/fourth-july-holiday-weather-thunderstorms-us-heatwave-south-rcna92315 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos