US judges end healthcare bans for transgender youth





[1/2]Heart-shaped stickers with a trans flag are pictured during a conversation about trans care, equity and access, during National Trans Visibility Month with the Rainbow Room, a program of Planned Parenthood Keystone, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, U.S. March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

July 3 (Reuters) – In state after state, conservative lawmakers have banned medical procedures for young transgender people this year. Today, a growing number of federal judges are blocking these laws from taking effect.

US district court judges have suspended these laws in six states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee – finding they violate the Constitutional guarantee of equal protection under the 14th Amendment.

Two lawsuits challenging the laws in Montana and Georgia have not yet been decided, and in Oklahoma, opposing parties agreed in May to strike down the law until the case is heard.

The court rulings offer temporary relief to the recent flurry of bills barring transgender youth from receiving treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Twenty states have adopted such measures, most of which have been enacted this year.

“It is quite remarkable that the results in these cases have so far been so consistent,” said Tobias Wolff, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania who specializes in constitutional law and LGBTQ rights. “And it’s not because the law in this area was such a slam dunk. It’s because the facts are so clearly against those laws.”

Many conservative lawmakers have approved the laws as part of an effort to uphold traditional values ​​and portray Democrats as out of touch with issues of gender and religion.

Democrats, LGBTQ advocacy groups and healthcare providers say the bans unfairly target a vulnerable community for whom gender-affirming care can save lives.

“The courts are starting to find these laws very consistently ridiculous,” said Kevin Jennings, chief executive of Lambda Legal, a civil rights organization focused on LGBTQ issues. “They violate the equal protection clause, they are driven by animosity not science, and they serve no state interest.”

The judges, including three appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump, concluded that gender-affirming care is medically necessary for transgender youth with gender dysphoria – the stress caused by the discrepancy between gender identity and sex assigned at birth.

The judges also said laws prohibiting such care violate parents’ right to make health care decisions for their children.

“The courts are really taking time to understand and recognize the humanity of the families and children affected by these bans,” said Cynthia Cheng-Wun Weaver, director of litigation for the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy in the United States. United.

Proponents of the laws are undeterred, saying the courts erred and the prevailing medical consensus will change.

Matt Sharp, lead attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which has advocated for the laws in several states, said states routinely regulate the medical profession based on age and procedure.

“Courts sometimes get it wrong,” Sharp said. “It’s still early in the process.”

Jay Richards, director of the Heritage Foundation’s DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society, said judges were too easily swayed by a “toxic ideology” promoted by groups such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.

“Judges have busy schedules and very little time to study the scientific details,” Richards said.

In most states where judges have weighed in, laws are blocked from taking effect while challenges play out in court.

In Arkansas, however, a judge appointed by former Democratic President Barack Obama issued a permanent injunction striking down the law.

The lawsuits were filed by advocacy groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union, the Human Rights Campaign and Lambda Legal on behalf of families of transgender youth.

These groups have said they will further challenge state laws, but are limited by funding constraints, legal resources and the search for families willing to undertake the arduous process of suing their state governments.

