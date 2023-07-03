



Due to climate change, last month was the hottest June on record, according to the National Weather Service.

Calculated from average day and night temperatures across England, the average average temperature for June was 15.8C, 0.9C higher than the previous record of 14.9C (set in both 1940 and 1976).

It was the hottest June since records began in 1884.

Mark McCarthy of the Met Office, who works on the team responsible for weather and climate records, said:

“June initially started with high air pressure and temperatures that were about average for many, but once it subsided, the warm, humid air started to contribute to the temperature, reaching a high of 32.2C.

“What’s surprising is the sustained warmth throughout the month, with temperatures rising into the mid-20s and sometimes into the low 30s for many people.”

72 counties across the UK recorded their hottest June since 1957, including Surrey, Somerset and Orkney, many of which averaged more than 2.5C above normal.

The Met Office says climate change “fingerprints” are in the latest weather records. Paul Davies, senior researcher for extreme climates at the Met Office and chief meteorologist, said: Possibility of reaching record high temperatures.

This is a stern declaration, and it stirs up something ominous.

Hannah Thomas-Peter

Climate Change and Energy Correspondent

@hannahtpsky

The “fingerprint of climate change” in the UK’s June temperature record is the Met Office’s grim pronouncement.

This phrase evokes something ominous, far from celebrating a lovely warm June.

They must have chosen their language carefully. “That’s ridiculous. Of course it’s warm in the summer!”

However, while acknowledging normal variability in weather, the Met Office states that “with natural variability, human-induced climate change has accelerated background warming of the Earth’s atmosphere. Record-high temperatures are likely to be reached.”

Data proves it.

The UK’s warmest decade on record has occurred in the past 20 years.

This is what the Pentagon and NATO mean when they refer to climate change as a “threat multiplier” (a force that causes naturally occurring conditions to worsen).

That means more droughts, hotter heatwaves, earlier wildfire seasons and more fragile ecosystems.

That means more intense rainfall, more potential for flooding, and a greater threat from coastal erosion.

And it’s no longer a problem in remote locations.

Climate change doesn’t respect borders, and the UK isn’t immune.

“Using our… climate projections, we can see that there are differences in the frequency of these kinds of extremes, depending on the future emissions scenarios we’ll be following.

“The odds of exceeding the previous record of 14.9C by the 2050s could rise to about 50%, or every other year.

The Met Office added that June 2023 was the sunniest since 1957, with rainfall at just 68% of the average.

Image: Above and below average temperatures from 1991 to 2020. Photo: Met Office Image: Above and below average rainfall from 1991 to 2020. Pic: Met Office Image: Above and below average sunshine from 1991 to 2020. Pic: The Met Office

July started slightly cooler than previous months with rain falling over much of the UK over the weekend.

Showers are expected to continue throughout the week as temperatures cool slightly.

The Bureau of Meteorology said last week that ice in the Antarctic Ocean also hit an all-time low in June, well below the previous record at 1.3 million square kilometers (501,930 square miles), more than five times the area. British.

A hose pipe ban has been introduced for South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex.

South West Water customers in Cornwall have been subject to the hosepipe ban since August of last year, which has since been extended to other customers in Devon.

The southwest, along with parts of East Anglia, has not escaped drought conditions after last summer’s extreme heat of 40C.

