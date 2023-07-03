US urges Americans to reconsider travel to China due to arbitrary law enforcement and exit bans





BEIJING (AP) The United States has recommended that Americans reconsider travel to China due to arbitrary law enforcement and exit bans and the risk of wrongful detentions.

No specific cases were cited, but the advisory came after a 78-year-old US citizen was sentenced to life in prison for espionage in May.

It also follows the passage last week of a sweeping foreign relations law that threatens to take countermeasures against those deemed to harm China’s interests.

The floods have displaced thousands of people across China as the capital has had relative respite from a sweltering heat wave.

President Vladimir Putin will attend his first multilateral summit this week since an armed rebellion rocked Russia.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing on Thursday in a bid to unfreeze US-China relations, a Treasury official said.

Five-time defending champions Japan produced another impressive performance at the Women’s Asian Basketball Cup with a heavy 88-52 loss to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

China also recently passed a widely drafted counterintelligence law that has chilled the foreign affairs community, with searches of offices, as well as a law to punish foreign critics.

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) government arbitrarily enforces local laws, including imposing exit bans on U.S. citizens and citizens of other countries, without a fair and transparent process under the law, the adviser said. American.

US citizens traveling or residing in the PRC may be detained without access to US consular services or information about their alleged crime, he warned.

The notice also states that Chinese authorities appear to have broad discretion to consider a wide range of documents, data, statistics or documents as state secrets and to detain and prosecute foreign nationals for alleged espionage. .

It listed a wide range of potential offenses ranging from participating in protests to sending emails criticizing Chinese policies or even simply conducting research in areas deemed sensitive.

Exit bans could be used to compel individuals to participate in Chinese government investigations, pressure family members to return from overseas, resolve civil disputes in favor of Chinese citizens, and gain power trading on foreign governments, according to the notice.

Similar advisories have been issued for the semi-autonomous Chinese regions of Hong Kong and Macau. They were dated Friday and emailed to reporters on Monday.

The United States had issued similar advisories to its citizens in the past, but in recent years had mainly warned of the dangers of being caught up in strict and lengthy shutdowns while China closed its borders for three years in the under its draconian zero COVID policy.

China generally reacts angrily to what it sees as US efforts to challenge its Communist Party-led authoritarian system. It has issued its own travel advisories for the United States, warning of the dangers of crime, anti-Asian discrimination and the high cost of emergency medical assistance.

China had no immediate response to the travel advisory on Monday.

Details of the charges against accused spy John Shing-Wan Leung are not available, given China’s authoritarian political system and the ruling communist parties’ absolute control over legal matters. Leung, who also holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, was detained in the southeastern city of Suzhou on April 15, 2021, at a time when China had closed its borders and severely restricted the movement of people. people inside the country to control the spread of COVID-19.

The warnings come as US-China relations are at their lowest in years, on trade, technology, Taiwan and human rights, although the sides are taking some steps to improve the situation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a long-delayed visit to Beijing last week and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making a much-anticipated trip to Beijing this week. China also recently appointed a new ambassador to Washington, who presented his credentials during a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Other incidents, however, also underscored the strain in the relationship. China officially protested last month after Biden called Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator, days after Blinkens’ visit.

Biden brushed off the protest, saying his words would have no negative impact on US-China relations and that he still expects to meet Xi very soon. Biden also drew criticism from Beijing by explicitly saying the United States would defend self-governing Taiwan if China, which claims the island as its own territory, were to attack it.

Biden said his outspoken statements regarding China just aren’t something I’m going to change much.

The administration is also under pressure from both parties to take a hard line on China, making it one of the few issues on which most Democrats and Republicans agree.

Along with several Americans detained, two Chinese-Australians, Cheng Lei, who previously worked for China’s state broadcaster, and writer Yang Jun, have been detained since 2020 and 2019 respectively without word on their sentencing.

Perhaps the most notorious case of arbitrary detention involves two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were detained in China in 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies and daughter of the founder of Technology Powerhouses, on a US extradition request.

They were charged with national security crimes that were never explained and released three years later after the United States settled the fraud charges against Meng. Many countries called China a political action as a hostage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/us-china-travel-advisory-8ee10ab5ed3b269ad3cdf4dfe715a22a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos