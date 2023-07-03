Scotland’s Orkney Islands are considering leaving the UK to join Norway.





Stromness Village, Orkney Islands, Scotland. The iconic archipelago is considering the possibility of leaving Britain and becoming part of Norway.

Nicola Colombo | Ice Stock | Getty Images

The iconic archipelago off the northeast coast of Scotland is seeking a way to detach from Britain and potentially become a dominion of Norway.

Under a new proposal put forward by the provincial council, the Orkney Islands will seek “alternative forms of governance”, including changing their legal status within the UK, to provide more economic opportunities for islanders.

According to City Council President James Stockan, who led the proposal, one of the potential pathways under consideration would see the archipelago gain greater economic independence by leveraging Flotta Island’s energy production capabilities, including its oil terminal and other renewable resources. there is.

Stockan said that a thorough analysis of Orkney’s contribution to the British economy had not been conducted, and that the island had therefore “failed terribly” by both the British and Scottish governments, and that fair financing had been neglected.

“We’ve contributed through North Sea Oil for the past 40 years and know the dividends we’ve returned aren’t enough to keep us going,” he told BBC Radio Scotland.

As one of Scotland’s 32 council districts under the UK’s government mandate system, Orkney receives allocated funding from the Scottish Government.

“We have a unique opportunity at the center of all wind projects around our waters,” Stockan added.

nordic kingdom

Other potential options that lawmakers are discussing could see Orkney secure “Nordic links” with Denmark, Norway or Iceland, or establish a crown-dependent structure like that enjoyed by Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man, Stockan said.

Orkney was ruled by Norway and Denmark until the end of the 15th century, after which the island was given to Scotland as security for the dowry of Margaret of Denmark, who married James III of Scotland.

The island is home to some of Europe’s oldest and best-preserved Neolithic sites, as well as stunning scenery and abundant marine and avian wildlife.

The Ring of Brodgar, a UNESCO World Heritage site part of the Neolithic heartland of Orkney. This Neolithic henge monument and stone circle is one of the main attractions of the Orkney Islands.

Leda & Co | Universal Image Group | Getty Images

“We’ve been part of the Nordic Kingdom for much longer than we’ve been part of Britain,” Stockan said. “In the streets of Orkney, people approach me, asking when I will pay my dowry and when I will return to Norway.”

“There is a great sense of intimacy and a great deep cultural connection. Now is the time to explore what is possible,” he added.

A British government spokesperson said in a statement that it was providing $2.2 billion ($2.8 billion) to uplift British communities, including $50 million to boost the economy of the Scottish Isles, including Orkney.

“We will always be stronger together as one UK and we have no plans to change the transfer agreement,” the statement added.

Spokespersons for the Scottish and Norwegian governments did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

The bill will be debated by City Council members on Tuesday. An agreement would be just the first step in a long and contentious dialogue with the UK and Scottish governments.

The discussion came amid widespread debate over the transfer of power in Britain, with Manchester and other cities and counties, including Cornwall, securing deals to gain greater autonomy and autonomy.

The Orkney Islands Parliament voted in 2017 for the islands to have a “stronger voice” but did not support full independence.

