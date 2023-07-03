US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit China to establish healthy relations with Beijing | Janet Yellen





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit Beijing this week, marking the second trip by a cabinet official to China since ties between the world’s top two economies deteriorated earlier this year.

Yellen is expected to discuss with his counterparts the importance for both countries to responsibly manage our relationship, communicate directly on issues of concern and work together to address global challenges, the Treasury Department said in a statement Sunday. .

Yellen’s planned July 6-9 trip comes just weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing in June.

Blinken was the most senior US official to visit the Chinese capital in nearly five years, and Xi said on the rare trip he had seen progress in strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

In Beijing, Yellen will discuss how the United States views its economic relationship with China, a senior Treasury official said Sunday. She will meet with senior Chinese officials and major US companies, the US spokesman said without providing details.

While the United States seeks to secure its national security interests and protect human rights, actions to that effect are not aimed at gaining an economic advantage over China, the official added.

Washington also envisions a healthy relationship with Beijing and does not seek to decouple economies, while pursuing cooperation on pressing challenges such as climate change and over-indebtedness, the US official said.

The United States does not expect a significant breakthrough from this initial trip, but aims to establish longer-term communication channels with China, the Treasury official added.

Edward Alden, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), told AFP: I think the US government is clearly trying to put the brakes on the deterioration of economic relations.

A Yellen trip could reinvigorate a pattern of steady engagement at lower levels, he said, adding that the United States had moved from being ambiguous about how much it supported decoupling to adopting it. an explicit risk reduction strategy instead.

On the side of Beijing, officials are looking for concrete steps taken by the United States to show that decoupling and restraint from China is not the ultimate US goal, said Wendy Cutler, vice president of the ‘Asia Society Policy Institute.

Reducing risk means focusing on a narrower range of items that are strategically important, trying to build fences around those items, but otherwise trying to continue to maintain a reasonably strong economic relationship between the United States and China. , Alden said.

But observers do not expect a quick resolution of tensions.

President Joe Bidens’ administration is considering a program to restrict certain U.S. investments abroad involving sensitive technologies with key national security implications, an issue that has angered Chinese officials.

Other possible sticking points include amendments to China’s anti-espionage law that recently broadened the definition of espionage while banning the transfer of national security information, a move that has spooked foreign companies and national.

The top Treasury official told reporters on Sunday that Washington intended to raise concerns about the law.

