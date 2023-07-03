‘Incredibly selfish behavior’: Human feces found in British river | british news





A writer and broadcaster condemned “disgusting behavior” after finding human feces in a river where children were playing.

Will Millard, who is also an ambassador for Keep Wales Tidy, shared a video on social media expressing his disappointment and said he was “incandescent”.

His brother-in-law found feces in the Edw River at Powys and the incident was subsequently reported to Natural Resources Wales.

Millard told Sky News it was an “incredibly selfish act that adds to the damage”.

“Edw is a hidden gem. It’s the most beautiful hill creek that is teeming with life, but it doesn’t take much to do great irreversible damage,” he said.

“The river is not a toilet.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Millard called the discovery “unbelievable”.

“We’re staying in a little two-story house up there. It’s really, really beautiful. I’ve been coming here for years, especially to come down here and do a little paddling in this pool with the kids,” he said.

“My sister is here with the children and all four of our children are here in this little river, catching stone loaches and enjoying the water. Right next to the bridge is human poop, and sure enough, all these parts that look like sand are poop and That’s an absolutely huge amount.”

“It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen in a Welsh mountain creek, and it’s horrible,” said Mr Millard.

“All I can imagine is someone camped out in a chemical toilet or somewhere around here and knocked it off a bridge,” he added.

“I mean, it’s terrible for our children. They all have to go back and wash up now, but it’s terrible for the wildlife and the natural environment.”

Natural Resources Wales’ South Powys environmental team leader, Jenny Phillips, said the investigation was “ongoing”.

“We have received reports of human waste entering the Edw River and we are investigating the incident,” she said.

“Immediately after the report, a person in charge arrived at the site and inspected the location, upstream and downstream.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and an investigation is ongoing. Our officers saw no evidence of fish or other wildlife being in distress.”

They are urging anyone who witnesses environmental incidents to contact them.

