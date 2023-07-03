The Housing Community That Will Make Patriots Fly the American Flag | North Carolina





The June 17 inauguration of a future suburban neighborhood in Gastonia, North Carolina, had all the trappings of a campaign rally. Brock Fankhauser, the 1776 Gastonia property developer, waved to spectators from the open top of an SUV; his wife, Nicole, was by his side, wearing a cowboy hat and a matching t-shirt with the evolution of the eponymous year, referencing the American Revolution.

Video footage from the event shows a crane waving a giant American flag over the site where 43 lots are for sale. Plots range from $17,500 to $75,000 for land, and homes cost $410,000 and up in this town 20 miles from Charlotte. A young girl rode a horse down a newly paved street flanked by American flags. She gripped the saddle with one hand; in the other, a giant flag. Her sandy blonde hair floated in the rhythm of the stars and stripes.

There will be even more flags. This development, which the company has described as the place to live for freedom, is aimed at homeowners aged 55 and over. And not just any owners: patriots who will be required to fly the American flag on their properties, on a mast provided and maintained by the subdivision. Each 1776 community (Fankhauser is planning more) will also donate a mortgage-free, no-cost home to an injured veteran through the nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes.

With ambiguous ideals and an insistence on a disinterest in politics, the 1776 brand draws on the controversial history of the American flag. Historically, the flag has been a symbol of protest, pride and polarization. When Donald Trump kissed and stroked the American flag after a 2020 speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), he said the words: I love you, baby. The gesture landed favorably with his conservative base.

When asked how this community would define patriotism, Fankhauser obliquely replied that patriotism is a mountain landscape. We were in a valley right now, and to the extent that I can have any impact to get us from a valley to a peak, that would give me immense satisfaction, he said over the phone.

As for how he plans to identify potential homeowners-patriots for the 1776 community, Fankhauser said: There is no different selection process than how one would buy a house in any other neighborhood. Were only as strong as the promises that individual owners make to each other.

Fankhauser started his career in his father’s real estate company. He now specializes in low-maintenance senior housing, a growing real estate segment. According to Plante Moran Living Forward, an accountancy firm that specializes in advising the elderly, projections show that age-related units will increase at an annual growth rate of 4.7%, doubling the demand for housing for the elderly by 2020 to 2040.

Part of this boom has expanded to include communities of working adults or others with onsite health care. 1776 Gastonia is part of an even more recent type of neighborhood: one where members of the community presumably share ideals or interests. There are even themed subdivisions like Latitude Margaritaville in Florida and South Carolina for Jimmy Buffet fans.

A young girl rode a horse down a newly paved street during the June 17 grand opening of a future suburban neighborhood in Gastonia.

Fankhauser says the 1776 brand is a movement, and the Gastonia project is just the beginning.

We believe that community and unification is an essential part of patriotism because it brings us to the broadest denominator of being in America, Fankhauser told the Guardian. We will avoid any attempt to turn it into a political movement. (Fankhauser donated to the Republican Party and Donald Trump in 2020 and previously donated to Republicans in 2003, according to Federal Election Commission records.)

Yet he has the practiced manner of a politician whose conversations swell with lofty and vague talk of American values. It’s the kind of nationalist rhetoric common to influential people across the political spectrum. It’s also the kind of talk that can be weaponized metaphorically and literally: Real estate company staff show off star-studded handguns on Instagram, a giveaway from fans.

In the recap video of the launch events on the company’s YouTube channel, men in kilts play bagpipes and bikers slowly ride down a parade route. Fankhauser gave a speech that becomes a voiceover to the tune of the national anthem. His remarks end with this signature: God bless this community and God bless this great nation.

Fankhausers’ nonspecific brand draws on what American Studies professor Ben Railton calls mythical patriotism, which creates and celebrates a mythological, white supremacist view of American history and identity. Railton, author of Of Thee I Sing: The Contested History of American Patriotism, argues that such thinking led to the January 6 insurrection and the 1776 Commission launched by Trump that targeted teachers and other educators.

Railton said this ideology very often meant agreeing with this white-centric view. And most of the time, it also defines someone who disagrees with that view, who is entirely outside of it and not part of it. When I looked at the [1776 Gastonia] website, it’s that undercurrent of, if you don’t share that perspective, then there’s no place for you here.

Real estate attorney Harmony Taylor, who is based in nearby Charlotte, agreed that this seems like a pretty overt political agenda. Taylor first discovered the community through an op-ed in the Charlotte Observer.

In the United States in 2023, unfortunately, the waving of a flag or the requirement for a show of patriotism somehow seems to have aligned with a [far-right] political movement. And I don’t think that can be ignored, she said.

But is demanding the flag even legal?

1776 Gastonia will use a restrictive clause which includes the stipulation of the flag. Covenants, a standard in residential real estate, allow homeowner associations to enforce rules and consistency in planned communities. Fankhauser defines them as a pledge of allegiance to the United States and promises between neighbors. He does not anticipate that enforcing the flag provision will be an issue and has not included the repercussions in the pledge if someone refuses to fly the flag. The Guardian obtained the 1776 Gastonia convention by email, but it had not yet been registered in a public database in Gaston County, North Carolina at the time of publication and therefore is not enforceable.

Harmony Taylor, the Charlotte real estate attorney, wrote about rules governing flags and political signs in HOAs for a legal blog in 2020.

Generally, restrictive covenants are designed to protect rights, not to impose speech, she said. The Freedom to Fly the American Flag Act of 2005 did just that, legislating that condos, co-ops, residential associations, or housing management groups could not prohibit any of their members from flying the flag. American in their properties. Under North Carolina state law, the right to fly a United States or state flag in a planned community or condominium is also protected, with some exceptions.

Taylor believes Gastonia’s 1776 rule is the first of its kind in the state, and she’s curious about its implications for free speech. She added that constitutional protections for free speech generally do not apply to private actions that restrict speech, such as covenants. But she is still uncomfortable with the idea of ​​the development flag mandate.

I believe there is strong public policy against requiring someone to espouse a particular political opinion, and I can’t help but think that’s different from telling someone to just shut up , Taylor said. In my view, there is a real risk that the recognizance requiring someone to fly a particular flag would be contrary to the public policy of the State of North Carolina and invalid.

1,776 Gastonia properties will go on sale July 10, according to spokesperson Casey Kupper. A home site has already been allocated to veterans Peter and Kelly Clark, through the Building Homes for Heroes association. Peter is a lung and brain cancer survivor with memory issues, and his wife, Kelly, is his caregiver. Speaking from their RV in South Carolina, Kelly said they fit in well in RV parks where older people often live, but were looking for a forever home. They don’t see themselves as heroes, instead applying that term to Fankhauser and the nonprofit.

Without their generosity, we would be worried about the financial part because we cannot afford a house right now. It is truly life changing. There really are no words to describe it, Kelly said. The focus on neighborhood patriotism was an amazing bonus.

For his part, Fankhauser is preparing for awareness, with the aim of spreading a patriotic flame that lives within him.

I think I can have some influence in igniting that flame in every individual, he said.

