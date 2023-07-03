Americans should reconsider travel to mainland China: US travel advisory





The United States is advising Americans to “reconsider travel” to mainland China due to “arbitrary” law enforcement and the risk of wrongful detention, according to a new travel advisory.

The Chinese government “arbitrarily enforces local laws, including imposing exit bans on U.S. citizens and citizens of other countries, without a fair and transparent process under law,” the department’s recent notice reads. of state.

The department said it discovered a “risk of wrongful detention of U.S. nationals” by Beijing, and that U.S. citizens traveling to or residing in China “could be detained without access to U.S. consular services or information about their alleged crime,” as well as ” subjected to interrogation and detention without fair and transparent treatment under the law.

Among a number of other warnings in the advisory, the State Department warns that Chinese authorities may consider “a wide range of documents, data, statistics, or material” to be state secrets – and hold or pursue espionage allegations.

US citizens could also be detained or deported for sending private messages criticizing the governments of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Hong Kong SAR or Macau SAR, according to the briefing notes.

So-called exit bans, or restrictions on travel from China, could also be used to “force individuals to participate in PRC government investigations; pressure family members of the restricted person to return to the PRC from abroad; resolve civil disputes in favor of citizens of the PRC; and gain bargaining power over foreign governments,” according to the update.

Americans are also cautioned against drug use in China or before arriving in China, and against participating in demonstrations, protests “or any other activity that authorities interpret as constituting an act of secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with a foreign country”.

Similar advisories have also been issued for the semi-autonomous Chinese regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

The new advisory comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over a number of issues, from the US military’s downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon floating in US airspace earlier this year to relations of China with Russia while Moscow is waging its war against Ukraine.

