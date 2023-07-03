UK investigates bank blacklist accounts over political views





Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the government would take action against banks that blacklisted customers with controversial views after Brexiter Nigel Farage claimed his UK bank account had been closed without explanation.

Hunt asked City Secretary Andrew Griffith to investigate the practice of lenders closing the accounts of individuals or companies they disagree with.

Banks and payment providers hold a privileged position in society, and it would be a problem if financial services were denied to those exercising their legitimate freedom of expression, Griffiths told the Financial Times.

Treasury began consultations on the matter earlier this year after right-wing commentator and journalist Toby Young complained that the Free Speech Union group he founded had suspended PayPal accounts in September. PayPal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a government official, the government plans to reach an agreement before the end of July. If you want more information about why your lender closed your account and took action, we expect you to recommend a stricter notice period.

Farage, a former British Independence Party (Ukip) leader, claimed he was being driven out of the UK by pro-Residential banking establishments that cut off his financial access.

Farage said Thursday that his account with the unnamed prestigious institution would be closed without explanation after 20 years as a customer.

In a six-minute video released on Twitter, Farage said he felt like he wasn’t human after seven separate lenders refused to open personal and business accounts.

Farage claimed the facility was trying to force me out of the UK by closing my bank account. This is serious political persecution at the highest levels of our system.

Ministers also want to reform the system that monitors politically exposed persons (PEPs) to make sure it isn’t applied too much. Politicians classified as PEP are tightly controlled by the bank to ensure compliance with the law.

Treasury officials said the government included a measure last week in the Financial Services and Markets Bill that would require regulators to distinguish between low-risk domestic and foreign PEPs. These rules have not yet been enforced.

The government also asked the Financial Supervisory Service to review whether financial institutions comply with the PEP processing guidelines and to assess the adequacy of current regulations.

A banker at a one-street bank added that most closures were the result of concerns such as abusive behavior toward the source of funds or staff, and that he was limited on what he could tell customers because of regulations about giving information to potential criminals.

FCA has previously taken issue with a payments fintech that provides bank-like services for freezing access to customer accounts for too long without proper explanation.

Big banks are also under political pressure to raise savings rates. The Treasury Select committee sent out a letter Monday asking if they believe their products offer fair value to customers.

