The US Womens Open – a major like no other | LPGA





There is something special about the US Women’s Open. As the oldest major women’s soccer championship, it’s often the US Women’s Open that players have named as the one they grew up watching, the one they most wanted to win, hoping to follow in the footsteps of gaming legends who have won the United States National Championship, joining Betsy Rawls, Mickey Wright, Laura Davies, Se Ri Pak and Annika Sorenstam.

“It’s the one I’ve always wanted to win since I was little,” Minjee Lee said after winning the 2022 US Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. “It’s pretty amazing to be able to do it today. I just can’t believe it.

Players like Lee have seen their childhood dreams come true by winning the US Women’s Open, which has been made even more special by taking place in some of the best venues in the game in recent years. over the past decade to bring female majors to the same venues that have hosted male majors. Pinehurst Resort and Olympic Club are two of the most popular facilities that have hosted the US Women’s Open in recent years. And starting Thursday, for the first time ever in a major championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links will host the best female golfers in the world.

This year at Pebble Beach is just the latest in a long series of championships organized by the United States Golf Association on the famous course, which will host its 14th championship from Thursday. The 78th US Women’s Open marks the first of what will be four matches for women at the iconic course over the next 25 years.

In an effort to provide more fairness in the game, the USGA relied on the layout it used for the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach to provide guidance in creating the layout of the this year’s US Women’s Open. The USGA hopes to provide the same test for women that it presented for men, a decision the organization also made when it brought the event to the Olympic club in 2021.

Defending champion Lee is the headliner of the 156-player field that is among the top 20 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Qualifying for the US Women’s Open took place at two dozen qualifying sites across the United States and around the world, which included more than 2,000 participants.

There isn’t a fairway on the course that borders the Pacific Ocean that the USGA says it hasn’t hit in preparation for the championship. The major test, which will play like a par 72 at 6,505 yards, will emphasize accuracy, especially off the tee as nearly all fairways have tight landing zones. Players who can think their way around the layout, strategizing their approach shots into the greens will have an advantage on difficult putting surfaces that feature subtle breaks and undulations.

There are plenty of stories to chase in the third major championship of the season.

Just two weeks away from the LPGA Tour’s second major at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Roze Zhang, the 2023 rookie who earned her membership by earning her first professional start in June at Mizuho Americas. Open then grabbed a top 10 at Baltusrol after mounting an impressive charge on Sunday to threaten the lead. Zhang, one of the most decorated amateurs in golf history, also holds the women’s course record at Pebble Beach with a round of 63.

The third major of the season also presents an opportunity for top-ranked players to bounce back from Baltusrol where Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Atthaya Thitikul missed the cut and Rolex ranked number 1 Jin Young Ko finished tied for 20th. .

For more than seven decades, the US Women’s Open has attracted the best players in women’s soccer, many of whom grew up watching the championship, dreaming of one day being part of its long and storied history. Next Thursday, the next chapter in that story will be written when some of the game’s best players can compete for the major that matters most to them on one of the game’s biggest stages at Pebble Beach. And that’s what makes the US Women’s Open so special.

