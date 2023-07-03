Bank of England questioned by MPs if it is ‘wearing’ savers at low interest rates





LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) – British banks faced new criticism Monday over the savings rates they offer to cash-strapped customers in the latest intervention by the UK Parliament’s influential Treasury Select Committee.

The commission said it had sent letters to the country’s “big four” banks: Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC (HSBA.L), Lloyds (LLOY.L) and NatWest (NWG.L), asking if they believed the savings rate. It offered “fair value” and was exploited for customer inertia or unwillingness to change accounts.

Commission chair Harriett Baldwin said in a statement: “With rising interest rates and voters under pressure from rising inflation, it is right for Britain’s biggest banks to increase their easily accessible savings rates.” She said, “Now is the time to act.”

UK banks are under pressure from MPs and consumer activists for not passing on the scope of a Bank of England rate hike to savings customers.

The Treasury Committee criticized the central bank’s easy-to-access savings rate when it raised the key rate to 4.5% on June 8, putting it between 0.7% and 1.35%. The benchmark interest rate was raised to 5.0% on June 22, the highest level since 2008.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt also said last week that banks have been too slow to pass on central bank rate increases to savers and that the problem needs to be addressed.

Baldwin added that he believes banks are failing in their “social obligation” to encourage customers to save.

HSBC said it has raised its savings rate more than 12-fold since the start of 2022, and Barclays said it regularly reviewed savings product rates.

NatWest declined to comment and Lloyds did not respond to a request for comment.

The bank’s top management was unveiled by the Treasury Committee on Savings Rates in its February session.

A spokesperson for UK Finance, a banking lobby group, said interest rates on savings products are determined by a number of factors, including whether or not someone wants immediate access.

“Saving rates have risen and we always encourage people to shop for products and rates that fit their needs,” the spokesperson added.

The Treasury Board also wrote a letter to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulator asking if banks have responded to the pressures placed on them and what enforcement action they might take under the “consumer obligation” that comes into effect later this month. said to have sent

The FCA said it would report by the end of the month how well the cash savings market is supporting savers, and it has already asked major lenders to explain the scope of interest rate pass-through.

Report: Iain Withers; Edited by Jason Neely and David Holmes

