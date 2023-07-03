A rare nationwide resurgence of malaria is circulating in the United States





At least four people in Florida and one in Texas have been diagnosed with malaria which they must have caught near home because, according to health officials, none of them traveled outside the United States or of his own state. This highly unusual finding has left infectious disease specialists wondering: Who else might be sick and will local doctors recognize what’s wrong?

Malaria is not completely unprecedented in the United States: About 2,000 residents get it every year, but almost always because they traveled to an endemic place, were bitten by an infected mosquito there, and got sick. once back home. Locally acquired malaria is extremely rare. It stems from a chain of transmission that likely begins with an American mosquito biting a tourist, migrant or refugee who has been in an endemic country and carries the infection in their blood. Then the insect transmits it by biting someone else. This hasn’t happened in the United States since 2003.

There are approximately 247 million cases of malaria worldwide each year, according to the World Health Organization, and in each of them, a mosquito is just the vector. Humans are the natural host of disease; mosquitoes carry it between people. (Unlike Covid and some other diseases, animals don’t play a role.) So when experts hear that someone has been diagnosed and can be sure that person hasn’t travelled, their first impulse is to ask who else has been infected but not found?

If there are five cases right now, that means there must be a lot more infected mosquitoes, says Ross Boyce, a physician and assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, who runs a malaria research program in Uganda. And there may even be more people infected than we know at this point.

The five people identified by health officials, in Sarasota County on Florida’s west coast and Cameron County on the southern tip of Texas, have already received treatment and are recovering, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . In both areas, mosquitoes have been trapped and analyzed, and mosquito control districts are spraying insecticides to bring down local populations.

These are familiar actions in parts of the United States, as they were essential in defending against the Zika epidemic that swept through North and South America in 2016 and landed in Brownsville, Texas, in the Cameron County at the end of this year. Florida has been battling outbreaks of dengue fever, another mosquito-borne virus, for more than a decade after it first emerged in Key West and then moved north to Miami.

But malaria hasn’t been a constant presence in the United States since it was eliminated here in 1951, in a campaign that gave birth to the CDC. (The agency was originally called the War Zone Malaria Bureau, tasked with reducing the impact of disease on soldiers going to World War II and on bases producing tanks and ships.) So malaria experts worry that doctors, especially primary care doctors, might not know it when they see it.

