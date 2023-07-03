Orkney Islands Seek ‘Nordic Connection’ Away from British Governance | british news





The Orkney Islands will consider changes to their governance, including exploring a “Nordic Connection”.

James Stockan, head of the Orkney Islands Council (OIC), has put forward a motion that it is time for Orkney to discuss alternative forms of governance that could provide more economic opportunity.

This suggests that this may include looking at crown dependencies such as Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man.

A “Nordic connection” was also suggested, as the report was presented before this week’s parliamentary session, which refers to the Faroe Islands, an autonomous Danish territory in the North Sea.

Orkney was ruled by Norway and Denmark until it was ceded to Scotland in 1472 when Margaret of Denmark provided a dowry to James III of Scotland.

Mr Stokan’s motion favors neither option, and officials’ reports suggest that any constitutional amendment is likely to require a combination of petitions, referendums and legislation in Holyrood and Westminster.

A city council representative told the BBC that Orkney was being “failed terribly” by the Edinburgh and London governments and that per capita funding was less than what Shetland and the Western Isles were getting.

“We have been part of the Nordic Kingdom for much longer than we have been part of Britain,” he said.

“On the streets of Orkney, people come up to me and say, ‘When are you going to pay your dowry, when are you going back to Norway’.

“There is a tremendous intimacy there and a tremendously deep cultural connection. Now is the moment to explore what is possible.”

Read more UK News: ‘Attacker shot’ after shooting at wedding party attended by over 100 guests ‘Water cremation’ offered in UK to reduce environmental impact in funeral sector ‘More than ever’ Iranian asylum seekers are trying to get to the UK

But Orkney’s MSP for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Liam McArthur, supports empowering island communities but warns there are risks in “building walls”.

“I’m meeting with local councilors on Monday and will be interested to know more about what’s to be expected,” he said.

“At the time of the last independence referendum, there were similar proposals considered by the OIC and I would like to understand how these differ.

“On the local side, I think Islanders will also want to be assured that this exercise will not result in council resources being taken away from day-to-day service operations at a time when they are under real pressure.”

However, Downing Street rejected Mr. Stokan’s suggestion that the island might loosen its ties with Britain.

An official spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: “Above all, there is no mechanism for granting Crown subordination or overseas territorial status to any part of the UK.

“But fundamentally we are stronger as one UK and we have no plans to change that.

“We have no plans to change the transfer agreement. We are already supporting Orkney with £50m to grow the economic prosperity of the Scottish Isles through our island deal,” the spokesperson added.

“But the government’s position is that Britain is stronger.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/orkney-islands-to-consider-break-from-uk-governance-and-explore-nordic-connections-12913778 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos