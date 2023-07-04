Janet Yellen to visit China as part of new US campaign to ease tensions





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit China this week, becoming the second Biden cabinet official to visit Beijing as the countries step up efforts to stabilize their turbulent relationship.

Yellen will spend four days in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials and U.S. business leaders, according to a senior Treasury official, who warned the trip was unlikely to produce significant breakthroughs.

The treasury secretary will arrive in Beijing on Thursday, the Chinese finance ministry confirmed. She should not meet President Xi Jinping.

His trip comes just weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China in hopes of reinvigorating efforts to bottom out the relationship, which remains in its worst state since countries established diplomatic relations in 1979.

Yellen and Blinken’s trips follow a deal struck between Joe Biden and Xi in Bali in November, which was derailed after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over the United States earlier this year.

Through this trip, we seek to deepen and increase the frequency of communications between our countries in the future and to stabilize relations in order to avoid misunderstandings and expand collaboration where we can, the official said. of the Treasury.

They added that Yellen planned to discuss the three pillars of the U.S.-China economic relationship that she outlined in a speech in April. Yellen said at the time that the United States would protect its national security interests, including human rights, but did not use security tools to gain competitive economic advantage.

She added that Washington wants a healthy economic relationship with China but will respond to its unfair economic practices, pointing out that the United States seeks cooperation on global challenges such as debt relief and climate.

His visit comes as China’s economic recovery after three years of pandemic restrictions is losing momentum, raising expectations that Beijing will need to implement a stronger stimulus package.

It also follows China’s announcement over the weekend that Pan Gongsheng, a technocrat who has worked in commercial banking and held research positions at Cambridge and Harvard universities, will head the Communist Party to the People’s Bank of China.

Evan Medeiros, a former White House official and China expert at Georgetown University, said Yellens’ trip was just the next step in an uncertain process.

It’s good to do but hard to see how he moves the ball in the complex game of high power competition, Medeiros said. Given the militarized nature of the competition and competing worldviews, it’s hard to see how the visit advances the ball more than a few yards.

The United States and China remain at odds over issues such as Beijing’s military activity around Taiwan and anti-espionage and counter-sanctions laws that complicate US business operations. Meanwhile, China accuses the United States of interfering in Taiwan, over which it claims sovereignty, and imposing sweeping export controls intended to make it harder to secure advanced chips.

The Treasury official said Yellen would lift the anti-espionage law and a foreign relations law passed last week that gives Beijing more power to retaliate against Western security-related actions. Were concerned about the kind of implications this would potentially have for all foreign companies or… US companies in particular, the official said.

The US official said he wouldn’t be surprised if Yellen also spoke about Micron, the Idaho-based memory chipmaker that Beijing banned in May from supplying critical Chinese infrastructure operators. U.S. experts viewed the move as retaliation for export controls Washington has used to target Chinese companies.

In his April speech, Yellen stressed that the United States was not pursuing a policy of decoupling with China. That message was echoed a week later by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who said the United States was committed to risk reduction.

At a World Economic Forum event in Tianjin this week, Chinese Premier Li Qiang criticized the rhetoric of the United States and its allies on risk reduction, saying they were engaging in politicizing issues. economic.

Additional reporting by Joe Leahy in Beijing

