



Co-op Funeralcare announced plans to offer a new type of burial as a sustainable alternative to traditional burials or cremations.

The UK’s largest funeral service provider has announced that it will introduce a practice called resomation, also known as water cremation or alkaline hydrolysis, later this year.

This practice consists of placing the deceased in a biodegradable bag and then placing it in a container filled with pressurized water and a small amount of potassium hydroxide.

It rapidly transforms tissues and cells into a water solution and takes about 4 hours per cycle.

The soft bones remain, which are then dried and reduced to a white powder that can be returned to relatives in jars.

Studies have shown that resomation is a more sustainable option because it does not release toxic gases, air pollutants or polluting fluids.

Cremation releases carbon dioxide and potentially toxic gases, and burials risk groundwater contamination.

Read more: What is Water Makeup? And why they can’t catch up

The Co-op, which prepares more than 93,000 funerals annually, said it would work with sustainability experts and academics to further validate existing research during initial regional pilots.

It said a pilot location would be announced later this year with the intention of expanding the service to all Co-op customers.

It also updated the government on its plans to make the procedure available in the UK, and said questions about the new burial method were raised at a Church of England assembly earlier this year.

The practice is gaining popularity in the United States, Canada, and South Africa, but burial or gas cremation remains two options for British families.

Image: Archbishop Desmond Tutu opted for renovations for his own funeral.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an anti-apartheid activist who died in 2021, is the most famous person to have chosen to be cremated for his funeral.

Its introduction in England marks the first time in 120 years that a new alternative to burial or cremation has been widely used in funerals since the introduction of the Cremation Act in 1902.

I understand that modification is not illegal, but that I must comply with applicable health, safety and environmental regulations.

Read more on Sky News: NHS boss warns of ‘brutal’ gambling addiction as record numbers seek help Former government official dies after battle with cancer

Meanwhile, the Legislative Council is currently reviewing existing laws to see how they can accommodate the new burial method.

A YouGov poll commissioned by Co-op Funeralcare found that 89% of UK adults had never heard of revision surgery, but once explained, nearly a third said they would choose it for their own funeral if possible.

Additionally, nearly a fifth of adults who have arranged funerals in the past five years said they would have considered opening if a loved one’s funeral had been an option at the time.

Co-op Funeralcare’s managing director, Gill Stewart, said introducing “innovative and sustainable options” for clients was an “absolute priority”.

“Until now, the choices were limited to burial or cremation,” she said.

“We’ve seen the rapid uptake of new burial options, such as direct cremation, confirm that increased choice in the funeral market is a positive thing for both the bereaved and those planning their farewells ahead of time.”

