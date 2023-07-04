Millions under heat warnings in the United States as record temperatures continue | Weather in the United States





Millions of people across the United States were caught in treacherous weather over the weekend and are bracing for more extreme conditions ahead of the July 4 holiday as thunderstorms and intense heat continue to rage. affect a large part of the country.

As of Monday, 36 million people were under excessive heat warnings across the United States, particularly in southern and western regions, ABC News reported. Record temperatures in some places are likely to remain as many prepare to celebrate the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, is expected to reach a high of 116F (46C) on Monday, the Associated Press reported, as temperatures remained above 100F (37C) throughout the weekend and , dangerously, don’t drop much at night, giving little relief and straining power systems as residents try to stay cool.

Nevada is facing its first heat advisory of the summer, as Las Vegas is expected to hit 112F (44C) on Monday, the National Weather Service (NSW) reported. Temperatures are expected to stay above 105 F (40.5 C) for the rest of the week.

Similar temperatures are forecast for much of the south. The heat index, what the temperature will be like, is expected to reach 104 in Dallas, 104 in New Orleans and 109 in Corpus Christi, Texas, for example, ABC reported.

Many cities in the Midwest are also dealing with the aftermath of heavy rains and flooding.

Weekend thunderstorms in Chicago flooded streets and highways as nearly nine inches of rain fell in some areas of the city in just hours, affecting trains as well as motorists.

Resident Katera Fisher told WLS-TV that her car began to float as she tried to drive through the flood.

I went there and my car just started to float, and I said, Oh, snap. So my first reaction was to try to get out of the car. I opened the door and water started flooding my feet, Fisher told WLS-TV.

Nascar officials were forced to cancel the remainder of a race scheduled in the city’s downtown area on Sunday. The race was initially postponed due to lightning, but eventually ended in flooding.

Many in the Midwest are without power after weekend storms. More than 20,000 people without power in Lexington, Kentucky, Monday morning, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

Massive blackouts were also reported in Springfield, Illinois on Thursday, with more than 30,000 residents without power after severe storms hit the area.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are also expected in the northeast region this week, as the NWS released dangerous weather forecasts for New York City and parts of northern New Jersey, Pix11 News reported.

