July train strike: When is the UK’s next train strike and which trains will be affected?

The two railway unions, which have continued to raise wages in line with the increase in living expenses, went on strike in July, bringing the total number of strike days to 9.

With inflation only recently falling below 10 per cent and the average cost of living remaining high, union leaders have said any wage offers offered to railroad workers must be aligned with the rising cost of living.

However, rail companies are still under pressure to cut costs after lockdowns, taking significant losses during the pandemic.

Here’s when a train strike will happen and which train companies will be affected.

When is the UK’s next train strike?

Two unions have announced strike dates for July, and the RMT union is planning a three-day strike.

This will affect 14 train operators in July, Thursday 20 July, Saturday 22 July and Saturday 29 July.

In addition, the Aslef union is scheduled to strike several railway operators from Monday 3rd July to Saturday 8th July.

This action includes Aslef members refraining from working overtime for 6 days.

Which trains are affected by the July train strike?

The operator of the next train said it did not expect to run the full timetable as it was confirmed to be affected by the upcoming strike. Travel planners may still flag scheduled trains, so it’s a good idea to check strike dates and avoid travel if possible.

The following train operators are also currently expecting to run full timetables, but may be impacted by sudden cancellations. Passengers are advised to check the following prior to travel:

The following train companies will not be affected and are expected to operate normally through the month of July.

c2c Caledonian Sleeper Grand Central, Elizabeth LineHeathrow Express, Hull TrainLondon OvergroundMudgerailScotland RailWales Transport

You can also visit the National Rail website for up-to-date general information about strikes affecting all railroad companies.

