Web porn rules may tighten in UK as government begins review | pornography





Web pornography may be subject to stricter rules in the UK. This is on par with DVD movies under government plans to review regulation of the online adult content industry.

Improving education of children about harm caused by pornography is also one of the issues to be addressed in the review. This study will examine gaps in regulatory frameworks, including different frameworks for offline and online materials.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), although the UK’s main pornography regulatory body, has not had online rights and has informed MPs that pornographic content that refuses to be classified is freely accessible online.

The BBFC categorizes adult content as 18 or R18, the latter banned from mainstream TV and available only in licensed sex shops. The upcoming online safety legislation won’t propose a BBFC-style rating system for online pornography, but will introduce strict age verification requirements for sites displaying adult material.

The government said in a statement that there are currently various schemes dealing with the posting and distribution of commercial pornographic materials, both offline and online, such as videos. The government wants all porn-related laws and regulations applied consistently for all porn content.

This review will also consider how to inform children about the harm caused by pornography by looking at what more can be done to provide children with the right information and resources. The government said this would ensure that illegal pornographic content, such as material about child sexual abuse or adult exploitation, is dealt with vigorously.

This year, Rachel de Souza, director of the UK’s Children’s Office, published a study that found that people who frequently watch pornography are more likely to engage in physically aggressive sexual behavior.

The review will also look at the porn industry’s role in trafficking and exploiting adult performers and how extreme and non-consensual pornographic content online is handled.

The government said the review is separate from the Online Safety Bill, which is expected to become law this year, and will introduce many changes regarding pornography. Changes include formatting age ratings for adult material. Age verification measures are required for pornographic content, a requirement that has extended to mainstream social media platforms as well as dedicated adult content providers such as Pornhub.

Technology Secretary Paul Scully said the government is keeping a close eye on the regulatory side as the pace of change in the tech sector accelerates. Last week, the Internet Watch Foundation, which monitors child sexual abuse material online, said it was starting to see very compelling cases made by artificial intelligence technology.

In February, a group of MPs called for the government to amend laws to deal with harm caused by pornography, describing the current legal framework for dealing with pornography as a loose patchwork of criminal law. The government said the review would examine how effective the criminal justice system and law enforcement agencies are in dealing with illicit pornography, and whether changes to the criminal law are needed to address the problem.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Alex Hern’s weekly analysis of how technology is shaping our lives

“,”newsletterId”:”tech-scape”,”successDescription”:”We send you a TechScape every week.”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by external organizations. Information may be included. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

The review will take a year to complete, involve numerous government departments, and will solicit contributions from prosecutors, police and regulators.

Clare McGlynn, a law professor at Durham University, said it presented a real opportunity to focus legislation on regulating porn on issues such as the harm porn does to women and girls.

This is an ambitious and much-needed review, she said. The laws on pornography are a confusing, outdated, and often contradictory mix of provisions. Our last substantive review was 45 years ago, and the world of porn has changed since then.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/jul/03/web-porn-rules-could-be-tightened-uk-government-launches-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos