US manufacturing slump deepens, gate price pressures ease

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing fell further in June, hitting levels last seen when the country was reeling from the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but pressures on factory gate prices continued to deflate, a silver lining for the economy.

The contraction in activity has prompted factories to lay off workers, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey revealed on Monday. Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM’s manufacturing survey committee, described the practice as occurring “to a greater extent than in previous months”.

At first glance, the ISM survey is consistent with an economy in recession. But so-called hard data such as nonfarm payrolls, initial jobless claims and housing starts suggest the economy is still moving forward.

Downside risks have risen, however, as businesses and consumers grapple with the Federal Reserve’s 500 basis point interest rate hike since March 2022, when the US central bank launched its policy tightening campaign. fastest monetary policy in over 40 years. .

“This provides additional reason to suspect that a recession is on the horizon,” said Andrew Hunter, deputy chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics. “The ISM survey adds to the evidence that prices for basic goods will soon begin to fall again.”

The ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 46.0 last month, the lowest level since May 2020, from 46.9 in May. This marked the eighth consecutive month that the PMI has remained below the 50 threshold, indicating a contraction in manufacturing, the longest such contraction since the Great Recession.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to climb to 47. The manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11.1% of the economy, contracted at an annualized rate of 5.3% in the first quarter, the data showed. government last week.

Some pockets of strength remain, however, amid solid demand for goods like transportation equipment.

The ISM survey showed that transportation equipment was the only one of the six largest industries to register growth last month. But even so, transportation equipment makers have expressed concerns about falling second-quarter sales and rising inventory levels. They projected total year-end sales “to be about where we were last year.”

In addition to exorbitant borrowing costs, the manufacturing sector is also undermined by the shift in spending to services from goods, which are usually purchased on credit. Businesses are also carefully managing their inventories in anticipation of weak demand.

Economists say the sector has yet to feel the pain of a credit crunch following the financial market turmoil earlier this year.

In addition to transportation equipment, printing, non-metallic mineral products and primary metals rose in June. Contracts for 11 industry groups included wood products, textile mills, electrical equipment, appliances and components, machinery, and computer and electronic products.

The ISM survey’s forward-looking new orders sub-index climbed to 45.6 from 42.6 in May amid heightened caution from businesses and consumers.

“Inventory investment has become a drag on activity as factories become increasingly wary of carrying excess inventory,” said Jonathan Millar, senior economist at Barclays in New York. “We continue to see the conditions maturing for a decline in hard factory production data over the next few quarters.”

Manufacturers of computer and electronic products said “customers are less likely to buy far in advance.” Food, beverage and tobacco product manufacturers noted that “there is a high level of review of capital projects”.

Machine makers reported that “orders and business are stable with a healthy backlog, but potential new orders appear to be pushed back into 2024.”

Weak demand drives down input prices. The survey’s measure of prices paid by manufacturers fell to 41.8 from 44.2 in May as bottlenecks in the supply chain eased significantly and higher borrowing costs dampened demand.

Delivery performance from suppliers to manufacturing organizations has been faster for nine consecutive months, driving goods disinflation. But services inflation, now the main focus, remains sticky due to stronger wage growth from a tight labor market, as well as rising housing rents.

The factory employment survey gauge fell to 48.1 from 51.4 in May. While an unreliable predictor of manufacturing employment in the government’s non-farm payrolls tally, it aligns with expectations of a slowdown in hiring by the end of the year. of the year.

The government is expected to announce on Friday that payrolls increased by 225,000 jobs in June after rising by 339,000 in May, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

As manufacturing deteriorates, housing appears to be reviving, thanks to a shortage of homes for sale.

A separate Commerce Department report released on Monday showed residential construction spending rebounded 2.2% in May after falling 0.9% the previous month as investment in single-family housing projects accelerated by 1.7%.

This helped push overall construction spending up 0.9% in May after rising 0.4% in April.

“The residential segment has benefited from renewed demand while the inventory of existing homes for sale has remained low because homeowners have little incentive to sell in a weaker real estate market while taking on higher mortgage payments,” he said. said Jos Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers in Miami.

