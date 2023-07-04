US Army Soldiers Deployed to Middle East Rescue Mom Dog and 8 Newborn Puppies





Some American heroes recently rescued a mother dog and her puppies from a heartbreaking situation, but that’s not the end of the story.

A group of U.S. Army soldiers deployed to the Middle East have befriended a pregnant stray dog ​​named Meatball, as Paws of War, a New York-based nonprofit, told AFP. Fox News Digital in an email.

The mum-to-be had dug under a shipping container at the soldiers’ military base in search of a place to give birth to her puppies.

The soldiers found her there and fed her food and water as she delivered eight puppies.

Shortly after Meatball gave birth, a rare ice storm hit, filling the dogs’ den with hail and mud.

The soldiers intervened.

A group of US Army soldiers cared for a mother dog and her eight puppies while the soldiers were deployed to the Middle East. paws of war

They rescued Meatball and his puppies from the elements, picking up the animals and moving them to a warm, safe space to recuperate.

Caring for Meatball and her young puppies gave the soldiers “something positive to focus on” while away from home, Paws of War said, and the soldiers bonded with each of the puppies at the course of the process.

Now U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rickly and his fellow soldiers who watched over the dogs in a precarious situation hope to ship them out of harm’s way and bring them to safety in America.

The soldiers bonded with the dogs while caring for Meatball and his puppies. paws of war

From the “outside looking inside, you might think I saved these puppies, but in many ways puppies and Meatball saved me too,” Rickly wrote in a statement provided to Fox News. Digital by Paws of War.

“When things got worse back home, I became sad to be so far away and it was hard to stay focused,” the soldier continued.

“Making it my mission to ensure that each of the puppies has a loving forever home and to care for them has given me great comfort in difficult times,” the soldier also said.

“I believe they were born under my watch for a reason.”

The team reached out to Paws of War through the War-Torn Pups and Cats program to ensure the pups were protected before their deployment ended.

“Without the soldiers, Meatball’s babies would have died,” the organization wrote.

“And the heartbreaking reality is that when their heroes are gone, they won’t be alone for long.”

Rickly added: “What will happen to them next scares me if they are not able to get to safety.”

“Since the day they were born, they have been taken care of and they don’t know what suffering awaits them if they have to fend for themselves,” the soldier also said.

In the Middle East, dogs are considered “vermin” and are routinely abused, Paws of War reported.

“We are committed to helping every hero we can save the life of an animal they love,” said Robert Misseri, co-founder and president of Paws of War, in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

“The story of Meatball and his puppies is an example of how important these animals are to our serving military and the vital difference we can make for the animals that become their family,” he also said.

He added, “We are doing everything we can to ensure that this mission to bring them to America and bring them back alongside their soldiers ends well.”

The organization notes on its website, “We love bringing these precious dogs and cats safely to the United States. The overseas horrors inflicted on animals are atrocious. Leaving them behind is heartbreaking and devastating to our military. »

Paws of War accepts donations to rescue animals from areas where they are in danger.

For more information, anyone can visit pawsofwar.org.

