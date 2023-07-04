John Cena Pitches London To Stadium





Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson and John Cena in action during WrestleMania XXVIII at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on April 1, 2012.

Ron Elkman | Sports image | Getty Images Sports | Getty Images

Wrestling legend John Cena surprised fans with a pitch to host WWE’s largest live event, Westlemania, the so-called “Super Bowl of Wrestling,” in London, an event that has never been held outside of North America.

Money in the Bank, WWE’s second major event in the UK last year, premiered a premium live event on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London.

Sixteen-time World Champion in WWE and now a Hollywood starlet, Cena surprised fans with his appearance on Money in the Bank after almost three months.

The crowd erupted as his hideous entrance music blared, but Cena didn’t arrive to fight, but to pitch in to host Wrestlemania in London.

“It’s up to the decision makers, not me. They don’t necessarily know how I feel about London,” Cena told a packed O2 arena that booed the proposal.

“They think it’s kind of a hostile environment.” Cena spoke, and the crowd responded with an even louder chorus of boos.

“They think you guys are distracting sometimes. They even think you guys are trying to take over the show,” Cena said, and the crowd cheered loudly in agreement.

“See? They don’t know what they’re talking about. You’re the voice. You’re the heartbeat. You’re not trying to dominate the show. You’re the show,” Cena said.

“So I’m here to bring Wrestlemania to London.”

Fans burst into cheers once again.

“Take a moment now so they can see, feel and hear what WrestleMania will sound like in London,” Cena added.

‘Never say never’

Wrestlemania is WWE’s biggest live event and has never been held outside of North America. This year’s edition was held in California.

However, in an effort to bring more premium live events outside of the United States approximately once a month, WWE has held these events in Canada, Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom this year alone.

The WWE creative process is carefully scripted. It’s unclear if Cena went off script in his commentary on London and Wrestlemania. However, WWE is moving into an international market, and if comments were indeed planned, it would make sense that Cena was chosen to deliver them, given their significant status in the company’s history.

WWE’s chief content officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, said on Saturday that Cena was put in an “unenviable” position for trying to make Britain the venue for Wrestlemania. But he didn’t close the door of possibility.

“So never ever tell them not to do it. There is an intent. It’s a lot harder than it looks, but the intent is there. And if there’s a way to make these many international events happen, we the hell are determined to do them.” Levesque said.

The story of WWE’s premier live event in the UK comes at an exciting time for WWE, which is currently in the process of merging with the UFC. Meanwhile, startup rival AEW plans to hold an ‘all in’ live event at Wembley Stadium in England, which is wider than the O2 Arena, where WWE hosted Money in the Bank last August.

Last week, AEW CEO Tony Khan told CNBC that AEW has so far sold 65,000 tickets for about $9 million.

“This is the biggest wrestling event in Europe and only a handful of the biggest WrestleMania shows in pro wrestling history stand alongside AEW All In as the biggest grossing wrestling show in the history of the business, and that show is still months old,” Khan told CNBC.

AEW is WWE’s closest rival and has acquired some of WWE’s top talent over the past few years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/03/wwe-wrestlemania-in-the-uk-john-cena-pitches-pitches-london-as-venue.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

