Millions of U.S. borrowers prepare for student debt repayment





In October, after a three-year hiatus, 27 million Americans in debt will once again have payments due.

One of them is Jacque Adams, a Dallas public school teacher who has a student debt of $103,000. I’m an underpaid teacher, said Adams, 45. I have three children; start your own college [degree]. I will take these loans to the grave with me.

The Department of Education suspended student loan repayments when the Covid crisis began in March 2020, and extended it nine times in an effort to provide financial relief to American households throughout the pandemic.

But that is ending now, after Congress ended the program as part of an agreement resolving the debt ceiling impasse earlier this year. Some economists worry that the resumption of payments, combined with a slowing labor market and rising interest rates, could dampen consumer spending and increase other consumer debt balances, weighing on the economy. economy as a whole.

In another blow to student borrowers, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that US President Joe Bidens’ $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan, which would have forgiven up to $10,000 in debt for borrowers making up ‘at $125,000 and up to $20,000 for those who received a Pell Grant, a type of loan for those in greatest financial need was unconstitutional.

The program would have completely eliminated student debt for 20 million Americans, the White House said. Biden said Friday his administration was exploring other legal avenues to help borrowers. I will not stop fighting to provide relief to borrowers who need it the most, he said.

Some 43 million Americans have student loans, although 6 million are not paying because they are still in school, 4.6 million have defaulted, 3.1 million have deferred payments and 1 million are in grace period before payments begin. Before the break, the average student borrower was paying between $200 and $299 a month on their loans, according to Federal Reserve data.

In a Morgan Stanley consumer survey, only 29% of respondents said they would be able to make repayments on their student loans without adjusting their spending.

Many borrowers used their extra money to invest, save for retirement, or pay off other debts. Others took the opportunity to splurge on experiences they knew they couldn’t afford while repaying their loans, said Zenith Wealth Partners managing partner Chelsea Ransom, a financial planner who advises primarily millennials, many of whom have student debt.

Adams, who hasn’t received a bill or accrued interest on his loans in the past three years, said the forbearance saved him for a down payment on a house.

People thought it was fine fine get through this but I think once you actually see it coming out of your paycheck that’s when the real reality bites and we see a shift produce in terms of consumer attitudes, said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING. I think that’s going to be a pretty painful story unfortunately, because 43 million Americans are a big chunk of the population.

Estimates vary depending on the final impact, but based on Bureau of Economic Analysis calculations, a full resumption of related payments would equate to about 0.2 percentage points of disposable income, said Aditya Bhave, senior U.S. economist at Bank of America.

A lot of people really enjoyed the break and forgot how much they were paying and never thought the payments would come back, Ransom said. His clients plan to cut back on dining out, travel and investments in order to get their loan repayments back into their budget.

It’s a sobering moment, Ransom added.

While consumer balance sheets are generally healthy, supported by a savings cushion and a robust labor market, pressures have started to appear on the margins. More Americans are falling behind on credit card debt and car loan payments, and that pressure could intensify once the payment pause ends: $20,000 isn’t going to help me, a said Adams.

There could be ripple effects on other components of household debt, Bhave said. People who have had trouble repaying their student loans could end up being delinquent on their credit card loans or car loans. He estimated that so-called serious delinquency rates, which are 90 days or more overdue, could as a result increase by almost 70% over time.

If the labor market cracks more significantly, especially as the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame inflation by rapidly raising borrowing costs begin to bite, vulnerable populations could be pushed even further. Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution, said some degree of economic cooling should be welcome, with consumer spending and the labor market still unsustainable. Ending student loan relief could help this process to some extent.

In fact, in the sense of managing the business cycle, it’s going in the right direction because it’s yet another force that would reduce spending, she said, noting that the crisis context that prompted these policies had long passed.

Some borrowers say they still need help repaying their loans amid rising prices, and forbearance alone hasn’t provided enough relief.

Adams said his recent mortgage application was denied because the lender factored his monthly payment of around $500 into his debt-to-income ratio calculations despite the forbearance, preventing him from buying a House. She said she had applied for a federal loan relief program for public servants, but had not yet been approved.

Joanna Kearns, 42, of Broward County, Florida, said the end of the break was unfair. She echoed complaints shared by many borrowers that the Department for Education had failed to properly inform them about student debt before offering them teen loans.

Kearns, who works as a full-time carer for her elderly father while he undergoes cancer treatments, owes around $60,000 from two college degrees.

I’m trapped and I really deserve this break, Kearns said. They trapped us for the rest of our lives because of one mistake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/59c166e0-cb72-48cc-b2f9-504178b83886 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

