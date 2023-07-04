A new approach is needed to free activist Abd el-Fattah: British MPs | prison news





More than 100 politicians from multiple parties have urged the government to step up diplomatic efforts as rights activists languish in Egyptian prisons.

More than 100 British MPs and colleagues have sent a letter to the foreign minister, concerned about the lack of progress in the case of British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, who has been imprisoned.

Human rights activist Abd el-Fattah is serving a five-year prison sentence for spreading false news after sharing a Facebook post about alleged police brutality.

Private lobbying by the Egyptian government, even at the highest level, has yet to yield results, said a letter dated Monday to James Cleverly.

This calls for a new approach that leverages traditional British international diplomatic strengths. The Human Rights Council presents an important opportunity for the UK to lead a common statement.

Among the MPs who signed on were Greens co-leader Caroline Lucas, Labor senior MPs Diane Abbott and Hillary Benn, and Conservative Ian Duncan Smith.

They also urged the UK to update its travel advice to align with Washington.

The US warns its citizens against traveling to Egypt by saying that US passports do not provide protection from detention or arrest.

The US advice also points out that Egyptian authorities do not automatically notify the US embassy when a dual citizen is detained.

Abd el-Fattah was a key figure in the protests that ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

He received British citizenship in 2022 through his British-born mother.

The letter was made public seven months after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shook hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Sunak told Sanaa Seif, Abd el-Fattah’s sister, that she would lobby the COP27 climate summit in Cairo last year for her brother’s release.

A letter to Cleverly highlights that meeting.

Of course you know that Alaa was close to death while the two leaders met and collapsed just days later.

Since he decided to end his hunger strike and water strike, he has been imprisoned in a cell and has still not received a single visit from consular officials, despite repeated promises by British ministers and officials to the Alaas family that they are doing everything they can. couldn’t

The letter was sent to the Foreign Office on Monday as protests were held demanding Abd el-Fattah’s release.

