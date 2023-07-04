Baltimore shooting highlights surge in mass shootings in US





July 3 (Reuters) – A shooting at a block party in Baltimore over the weekend that left two dead and 28 injured highlights a sustained increase in mass shootings in the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

As of Monday, 340 mass shootings have taken place across the country so far this year. At this rate, the United States will experience 679 mass shootings in 2023, the second highest number in a calendar year since 2014, according to Gun Violence Archive.

In 2019, the year before the pandemic caused sweeping changes in the way Americans work, play and interact with each other, the number of mass shootings reached 417, about 61% fewer than the total forecast for 2023.

Just after midnight Sunday, gunfire erupted at the scene of an outdoor block party in the Brooklyn Homes community of South Baltimore. Fifteen of the injured victims were between the ages of 13 and 17, and the others were over the age of 17, Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters Monday. The two people killed were 18 and 20 years old.

Seven people remained hospitalized Monday, including four in critical condition, officials said. Investigators have asked for the public’s help in locating several suspects. Police said they were concerned about retaliation for the shootings.

The increase in mass shootings over the past three years is partly due to the pandemic’s impact on Americans, according to James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Northeastern University.

“A lot of people are struggling, financially and emotionally, because of the pandemic,” Fox said, adding that gun sales have increased since COVID-19 began. “Then you also have the current huge divisions and polarization in our country.”

Gun ownership, guaranteed by the Constitution’s Second Amendment, is widespread in the United States, and it’s a contentious political issue that’s heating up after particularly shocking shootings like the one that took place in Baltimore.

Reuters GraphicsMAYOR CALLS FOR MORE GUN CONTROL

“This is the United States of America. This is our longest running public health challenge,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference on Monday, calling for increased gun control. on fire at the national level.

“We’re proud to be the leaders of the free world, but we don’t seem to be getting to a point where the lives of American citizens will have more meaning than the ability of American citizens to have guns,” he said. declared.

At the rate of the first half of this year, mass shootings in calendar year 2023 would reach 679, roughly double the 336 recorded in 2018. This would mark the second highest annual total in the past nine years, behind only the 690 recorded in 2021, according to data collected by the nonprofit group that tracks shootings.

Last weekend alone, five other mass shootings took place, including one that left eight people injured at a nightclub in Wichita, Kansas, early Sunday, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as any shooting in which four or more people are injured or killed. , not counting the shooter.

Among the deadliest mass shootings in 2023 was an attack at a ballroom in Monterey Park, California, which left 11 people dead on January 21 and another in Allen, Texas, where eight people were killed. were killed in a shopping center on May 6.

The definition of a mass shooting differs between organizations and media that track gun violence.

For example, the online Mass Shooting Tracker database defines a mass shooting as any shooting in which four or more are shot, including the shooter(s). The FBI defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which at least four people are murdered with a firearm.

Reporting by Brendan O’Brien and Gabriella Borter; edited by Grant McCool

