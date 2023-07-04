BLACKPINK make history as first K-Pop band to headline a major UK festival at BST Hyde Park





Following their set at BST Hyde Park, BLACKPINK made history as the first K-Pop band to headline a major UK festival. Check out the video of the performance and the full setlist below.

Taking the stage this weekend, the girl group performed an electrifying 17-song set to a sold-out crowd of 65,000, making history as the first Korean pop group to headline a major UK festival.

Introducing themselves to a London audience, Jennie, Jisoo, Ros and Lisa kicked off their milestone set with Pink Venom, How You Like That, Pretty Savage and Kick It, and performed their first single ever released, Whistle. to become famous in 2016

Even on the 90-minute filming set, the 4-member group energized the group by performing a series of choreography and costume changes. On the show, Ros declared: It’s such an honor to perform here at Hyde Park. A dream come true!

Other fan favorites from the show include Tally and Typa Girl, as well as a “solo” portion of the show where each member individually performs one of their favorite tracks in the limelight. These included Jennie’s You & Me, Jisoo’s Flower, Ros’s Gone + On The Ground, and finally Lisa’s Money.

Check out footage from the show and the full setlist below.

BLACKPINKs BST Hyde Park Setlist:

1. Pink Venom 2. How you like 3. Pretty Savage 4. kick it 5. Whistle 6. You & Me (Jennie’s song)7. Flower (Jisusong)8. Gone + On The Ground (Ross Song)9. MONEY (Lisa Song)10. Boombayah 11. Lovesick Girls12. Playing with fire 13. Taipa Girl 14. End 15. Tally 16. Ddu-du Ddu-du 17. forever young

The K-Pop icons took the stage before being preceded by support slots for the likes of Rebecca Black, The Rose, and Sabrina Carpenter.

On the latter set, the 24-year-old singer performed hits including Looking At Me, Bet You Wanna, and Paris. She also used her slot to express her love for the girl group, telling her crowd, “Thank you for singing BST.” I am a huge BLACKPINK fan. You can warm up before that!

Blackpink at BST Hyde Park on July 2nd. Credit: YG Entertainment

In a 4-star review of Blackpink’s headlining yesterday (June 2), NME described the show as having the potential to blaze a new path for UK festivals, but falling just short of a game-changing event. can be.

Despite expectations and expectations around them, the four-piece girl group set actually does exactly what it needs to be, not just a perfectly fun and cool look at one of the world’s biggest pop acts. For the most part, though, the crescendo of the show is an exercise in building tension and keeping the songs as lively as possible.

Other headliners for the BST Hyde Park 2023 edition include Guns N Roses, P!nk, Take That, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. The final headline performance is by Lana Del Rey, who closes out this year’s installment with a July 9 performance. Find your remaining tickets here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/music/blackpink-first-kpop-band-headline-major-uk-festival-bst-hyde-park-setlist-footage-3464071 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos