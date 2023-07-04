US judges across the country block health care bans for trans youth | American News





State after state, conservative lawmakers this year banned medical treatments designed for transgender youth facing changes in their gender identity. Today, a growing number of federal judges are blocking these laws from taking effect.

So far, U.S. district court judges have suspended such laws in six states, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee, finding they violate the constitutional guarantee. equal protection under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

Two lawsuits challenging the laws in Montana and Georgia have not yet been decided, and in Oklahoma, opposing parties agreed in May to strike down the law until the case is heard.

The court rulings offer temporary relief to the recent flurry of bills barring transgender youth from receiving treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Twenty states have passed such bans, most of which have been enacted this year.

It’s quite remarkable that the results in these cases have so far been so consistent, said Tobias Wolff, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania who specializes in constitutional law and LGBTQ rights. And it’s not because the law in this area was such a slam-dunk. This is because the facts are so clearly contrary to these laws.

Many conservative lawmakers have approved the laws as part of an effort to uphold traditional conservative values ​​and portray progressives as out of touch with issues of gender and religion.

Democrats, LGBTQ advocacy groups and healthcare providers say the bans unfairly target a community for whom gender-affirming care can save lives and who are under attack.

Courts are starting to find these laws very consistently ridiculous, said Kevin Jennings, chief executive of Lambda Legal, a civil rights organization focused on LGBTQ issues. They violate the equal protection clause, they are motivated by animosity not science, and they serve no state interest.

The judges, including three appointed by former Republican U.S. President Donald Trump, concluded that gender-affirming care is medically necessary for transgender youth suffering from gender dysphoria, the stress caused by the discrepancy between the identity of gender and sex assigned at birth.

The judges also said laws prohibiting such care violate parents’ right to make health care decisions for their children.

The courts are really taking time to understand and recognize the humanity of the families and children affected by these bans, said Cynthia Cheng-Wun Weaver, director of litigation for the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy in the United States.

Proponents of the laws are undeterred, saying the courts got it wrong and the prevailing medical consensus will change.

Reuters contributed reporting

