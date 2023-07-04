



The US Womens Open makes its much-anticipated debut at Pebble Beach Golf Links this week, the first time the USGA has hosted a women’s championship at California’s famed Monterey Peninsula course since the 1948 US Womens Amateur. It’s one of four visits the Women’s Open is set to make in the biggest meeting between land and sea by 2048.

Unsurprisingly, a record 2,107 players submitted entries to try to qualify for this year’s championship, with a handful of former champions making the trip to see history up close. Michelle Wie West, the winner of the 2014 Women’s Open at Pinehurst, has only played twice on the LPGA Tour in 2022, but the 33-year-old will bid farewell to competition this week as she announced that she would retire after playing in the Championship for the 18th time.

The USGA also extended three special exemptions, including two for former world No. 1s Annika Sorenstam and So Yeon Ryu. The third recipient, Rose Zhang, no longer needed the special exemption she received after her breakthrough victory last month in her professional debut at the Mizuho Americas Open as she vied for a title major on a course where she broke the women’s competitive scoring record (63) last fall at a varsity event.

To prepare for the week ahead, we’ve gone through all 156 players and ranked the 25 most likely to win the title on Sunday.

Rolex Ranking: 33 Starts: 9 Best Finish: T-5, 2010 has won three times this year, making it 64 world wins as a professional, including two LPGA Majors (2008, 2012 Women’s British Open).

Rolex Ranking: 35 Starts: 3 Best Finish: T-15, 2022 The 2023 season has been the most consistent of Knight’s career, with eight top-20 finishes. She hopes that continues after earning her career-best major result at the Pine Needles Women’s Open last year.

Rolex ranking: 14 Starts: 6 Best finish: T-5, 2019A fiery start to 2023 (five top-15s in six starts) has chilled the Frenchwoman, who missed two cuts and a top-15 in her five last appearances.

Rolex Ranking: 23 Starts: 2 Best Finish: T-23, 2020Grant’s first stroke play start in the United States since gaining LPGA membership was at Baltusrol, where she finished T- 20. She has finished outside the top 20 only twice in 11 total LPGA starts as a member.

Rolex Ranking: 79 Starts: 12 Best Finish: 10, 2014 Shin has held firm at Baltusrol and the KPMG Womens PGA (T-8) given that her last LPGA win was the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.

Rolex Ranking: 30 Starts: 11 Best Finish: Third, 2018 An impressive 64 finish at Baltusrol sent Ciganda climbing the standings to a T-3, his third top 10 in the Spaniard’s last four starts. She, too, is aiming for her first LPGA victory since 2016.

Rolex Ranking: 3 Starts: 11 Best Finish: T-3, 2016 A win at Pebble also secures Kos’s LPGA Hall of Fame spot, and that seems doable given its success at nearby Lake Merced more than its recent form. The Kiwi have won three times on the San Francisco course where Ko has a top 10 finish in eight starts in 2023.

Rolex Ranking: 72 Starts: 12 Best Finish: Second, 2022 If you value the person with the most experience on the course, Harigae is your choice. The Monterrey, Calif. native grew up playing at Pebble Beach and proved herself at the US Women’s Open with her runner-up finish last year. A victory would be the first of his 14-year LPGA career.

Rolex Ranking: 57 Starts: 4 Best Finish: Win, 2018 Since winning at Shoal Creek, Jutanugarn has placed in the top 10 at three of the last five US Women’s Opens. It’s been a bumpy season for the former No.1, but the Thai star has finished in the top 20 in his last four starts, including a second at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Rolex Ranking: 4 Starts: 2 Best Finish: T-34, 2022Vu is now a marquee talent after his two wins this season, including his major breakthrough at Chevron. But she also suffers from a back injury after missing the cut in her last three stroke play starts following Chevron’s win.

Rolex Ranking: 31 Starts: 14 Best Finish: T-2, 2016Nordqvist has the opportunity to win his fourth of five LPGA Majors. Her 66-65 low at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship weekend has earned the 36-year-old Swede her best finish of the year at T-3, finishing in the top 20 in five of her last six tour departures.

Rolex Rating: 2 Starts: 8 Best Finish: T-8, 2022 Korda’s game is suited to Pebble Beach, which will demand precision on pin-sized greens. Can she regain her form after a week off following a surprising 11-over-par effort at the KPMG Women’s PGA? This disconcerting performance causes her to drop slightly in the rankings.

Rolex ranking: 11 Starts: 10 Best result: T-5, 2015Henderson is becoming more consistent after winning the Tournament of Champions earlier this year. The Canadian’s T-15 at the KPMG Women’s PGA is her third-best result of 2023.

Rolex Ranking: 15 Starts: 8 Best Finish: T-27, 2017 A T-39 at the KPMG Women’s PGA ended an extended stay atop the rankings for the South African, including her fourth world win in 11 last few months at the Shoprite LPGA Classic.

Rolex Ranking: 7 starts: 1 best result: T-24, 2022 playing the weekend at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open last July.

Rolex Ranking: 26 Starts: 10 Best Finish: T-4, 2021 Majors got the most out of Khang, with a T-9 at Chevron and a T-3 at the KPMG Women’s PGA, her best finishes of 2023. However, more her career, she is the most stable at the US Women’s Open, having posted top-10 finishes in four of the last five.

Rolex Ranking: 24 Starts: 4 Best Finish: Win, 2021 This reflected her recent return to form after Saso missed four consecutive cuts before the top 10 at the Mizuho Americas Open (T-7) and the KPMG Women’s PGA.

Rolex Ranking: 8 Starts: 7 Best Finish: Playoff loss, 2018 Kim’s T-20 at the KPMG Women’s PGA is her second-worst finish of the year. Its regular season places it at the top of the circuit in terms of points (69.4).

Rolex Ranking: 17 Starts: 2 Best Finish: MC, 2020, 2022 Furue keeps rolling. A T-8 at the KPMG Women’s PGA scores six straight top-20s and four top-10s during that streak. This week, she could beat her best major ranking, a fourth solo at Evian 2021.

Rolex Ranking: 9 Starts: 8 Best: T-7, 2021 Lin’s consecutive T-3s come to Pebble correlating to her best results at the US Women’s Open, both of which have come in the past two years (T- 11 in 2022).

Rolex Ranking: 45 Starts: 4 Best Finish: T-40, 2022 You’ll be hearing it a lot this week Zhang holds the Pebble Beach Women’s Competitive Course (63), carded in the second round of the Carmel Cup last September. She quickly proved her transcendent amateur talent translates to the top of the LPGA rankings, with a victory in her first start and a T-8 at the KPMG Womens PGA.

Rolex ranking: 6 Starts: 9 Best finish: Victory, 2022 The winner a year ago at Pine Needles has four consecutive top-20 finishes before Pebble. Having won eight LPGA titles, she hasn’t defended any of them yet, which is another motivation this week. She’s posted at least two top-10 finishes in the majors in each of the past three seasons, aiming to earn her first of the season at Pebble.

Rolex Ranking: 5 Starts: 1 Best Finish: MC, 2021Yin can prove Golf Channel commentator Grant Boone’s call is pretty prescient when he announced his DIO Implant LA Open win, “In the Shadow of Hollywood , a star may be born.” The KPMG Women’s PGA winner could become the first multiple-time major champion in a season since Jin Young Ko in 2019.

Rolex Ranking: 10 Starts: 4 Best Finish: T-8, 2022 Her stumble in the final round after being the 54-hole leader at the KPMG Women’s PGA was frustrating, but she remains in great form now with four straight top-11 finishes. A week off needed after a four week gauntlet is probably all the refreshment needed to wrestle again.

Rolex Ranking: 1 Starts: 6 Best Finish: T-2, 2020Time for the world No. 1 to win her third major title. Ko has yet to finish outside the top 20 in her last six starts at the US Women’s Open, including three consecutive top 10 finishes. On a course that requires a lot of homework to figure out, Ko and his team arrived at Pebble early last week, ending up watching previous US Open rounds held there.

