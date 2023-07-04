Black women hardest hit as US maternal mortality rates soar | Women News





The U.S. maternal mortality rate findings should be a call to action, the researcher says, as deaths have more than doubled in 20 years.

The number of women who died within a year of pregnancy more than doubled between 1999 and 2019 in the United States, according to a new study, with the highest death toll among black women.

The study, published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, looked at maternal deaths between 1999 and 2019, but not the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic for each US state and five racial and ethnic groups.

There were about 1,210 maternal deaths in 2019, up from 505 in 1999, the researchers found.

Overall, the number of deaths per 100,000 live births fell from 12.7 to 32.2 during this 20-year period, while the number of deaths among black women fell from 26.7 to 55.4. The biggest jump in time was seen among Native American and Alaska Native women, but from 14 deaths per 100,000 live births in 1999 to 49.2 in 2009.

Dr Allison Bryant, one of the study authors and senior medical director for health equity at Mass General Brigham in Boston, said the findings should be a call to action.

It’s a call to action for all of us to understand the root causes to understand that part of it is about health care and access to health care, but a lot of it is about structural racism and policies and procedures and the things we have in place that can prevent people from being healthy, Bryant said.

Among rich countries, the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate, defined as death during pregnancy or up to a year later. Common causes include excessive bleeding, infections, heart disease, suicide, and drug overdoses.

Rates among black women have long been the worst in the country, and the problem affects people from all socioeconomic backgrounds. For example, US Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie, 32, died after giving birth in May.

Last year, the White House released a plan to address what it called the maternal health crisis.

He is committed to increasing access to maternal health services, collecting more data on maternal health risks, and closing gaps in the perinatal workforce in the United States, especially in the underserved areas.

Every year, thousands of women experience unexpected labor and birth outcomes that lead to significant short- or long-term health consequences, such as heart problems, the need for blood transfusions, eclampsia and blood infections, the White House said (PDF).

Systemic barriers, along with the failure to recognize, respect, and listen to patients of color, have resulted in Black and Native American/Alaskan (AI/AN) women, regardless of income or education, experiencing a greater share of these serious consequences, as do rural women.

According to the study released Monday, southern states in the United States had high maternal mortality across all racial and ethnic groups, but especially blacks, while states in the Midwest and Great Plains had the highest rates. for Native American and Alaska Native women.

Between 1999 and 2019, the number of deaths per 100,000 live births increased from 9.6 to 20.9 among Asian, Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander women; from 9.6 to 19.1 in Hispanic women and from 9.4 to 26.3 in white women, according to the researchers.

I hate to say it, but I wasn’t surprised by the results, said Dr. Karen Joynt Maddox, a health services and policy researcher at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, who did not participate in the study, told the Associated Press news agency.

It’s certainly alarming, and just more evidence than we have to figure out what’s going on and try to find ways to do something about it.

