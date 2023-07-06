US military calls for better weapons to fight artificial intelligence





WASHINGTON After years of agonizing over exquisite weapons acquisition programs with escalating demands resulting in long delays and budget overruns, the Pentagon now finds itself with a different kind of puzzle: how to stop weapons and systems which are very cheap.

The growing problem of cheap unmanned systems using autonomy and artificial intelligence has long been the subject of military study and discussion.

But the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has underscored just how effective smart technology available to everyone can be in neutralizing the elaborate tools of conventional warfare. In one example from the war, Ukraine allegedly used a $2,000 Chinese-made DJI drone to destroy a Russian T-90 tank worth millions of dollars.

Building on a new emergency, the US Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering issued a statement of need in May, calling on industry to help develop new weapons capable of effectively responding to the new threat from unmanned, autonomous and AI-based defense systems.

Multi- and cross-domain unmanned systems (UxS) continue to be a threat to US forces around the world. This threat spans all regions nationally and internationally, the statement of requirements begins, citing the National Defense Strategy 2022 directive to stay ahead of the problem. This threat is no longer only in the aerial domain, but also in the terrestrial, underground, marine and submarine domains. Opposing nations close to peers are quickly integrating robust UxS capabilities into their military formations, and non-state actors are using UxS to increase their asymmetric advantage.

While aerial drones have had the most opportunity to make their mark on the battlefield, both in Ukraine and during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the South Caucasus, underwater systems are not. maybe not far behind.

Ukrainian unmanned submarines, such as the Toloka TLK-150, have probably already been responsible for limiting Russian aggression at sea.

And in the underground realm, which is expected to become an increasingly critical area as more conflict unfolds in and around major cities, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is working to develop unmanned systems capable of navigating in tight and dark spaces.

The recently released Statement of Need calls for weapons capable of destroying or thwarting unmanned threats in the following ways:

Disable drone swarm detection capabilities. Create barriers or obstacles that impede navigation. Use kinetic, directed-energy, and control-link defenses to respond or avoid physical and electronic attacks by unmanned systems without exhausting defensive capabilities. Provide assessment capabilities to measure the effectiveness of these defensive approaches.

Notably, the Ministry of Defense provided an aid package to Ukraine, announced in April, which included 30mm cannon trucks and laser-guided rocket systems designed to destroy drones. But the new statement of need underscores how daunting it is to defeat a smart, cheap threat that keeps coming, no matter how many individual rigs are downed.

I would say you should think of that statement of need as basically saying, OK, we recognize that these types of inexpensive and extremely numerous drones are likely to be integral parts of future battlefields, said Gregory Allen, director of the Wadhwani Center for HAVE. and advanced technologies at the think tank of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

While individual services have experimented with counter-drone swarm weapons, the Air Force Research Laboratory recently tested a microwave system called the High Power Tactical Operational Responder, or THOR Allen has said registration programs for effective counter-unmanned and counter-AI weapons have yet to materialize.

Where is the massive purchase of this ability that reflects that it has a lasting place in the arsenal? he wondered.

A drone was shot down with a laser during a Pentagon event on April 25, 2019 in Washington, DC (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Allen added that the effective jamming of remotely piloted drones is accelerating the shift to truly autonomous systems, another development that challenges the status quo for the United States. Meanwhile, Ukraine would lose 10,000 drones a month to Russian jammers.

In an article published in May, Allen pointed to the Department of Defense’s slow progress in developing AI and autonomy capabilities, calling on program officials to question their efforts and ensure their goals are specific and achievable.

According to the published statement of requirements, the three categories of technology of most interest to the Pentagon include:

New sensors that track and identify drones faster and in all areas, possibly through the application of AI and machine learning. Autonomous defensive technologies that attack enemy drone navigation systems and on-board artificial intelligence capabilities. intelligence algorithms, or that could obscure sites that drones might target.

James Ryseff, senior technical policy analyst at the Rand think tank, said the Pentagon could learn from private sector development and take an approach more focused on innovation and creative solutions than building to meet a specific requirement. .

The software is more like a research project than a construction project or just a manufacturing project, he said.

Ryseff acknowledged that such a shift in approach would require major changes, such as building more software development capabilities in-house or bypassing parts of the traditional acquisition process.

He pointed to then-Secretary of Defense Robert Gates’ urgent personal intervention in the early 2000s to send mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles to troops encountering improvised explosive devices downriver as an example. how the Pentagon was able to move quickly to acquire the necessary technology. in the past.

However, Ryseff added, military leaders do not seem worried enough to consider such a drastic response.

There has to be some kind of big Oh, my God moment to get to that level of impact, he said. And so far, we don’t have it.

Pentagon stakeholders plan to hold a meeting with industry representatives in July to discuss proposed anti-unmanned solutions and paths forward for development, according to the statement of requirements.

Hope Hodge Seck is an award-winning investigative and corporate journalist covering the U.S. military and national defense. A former editor of Military.com, her work has also appeared in The Washington Post, Politico Magazine, USA Today, and Popular Mechanics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marinecorpstimes.com/news/your-marine-corps/2023/07/05/us-military-calls-for-better-weapons-to-fight-artificial-intelligence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos