



LONDON, July 05 (Reuters) – The UK sold government bonds at auction last Wednesday that will pay investors an annualized yield of 5.668%. ratio rises.

The UK Debt Management Office sold £4bn ($5.08bn) of government bonds maturing in October 2025, up 2.77x from 2.34x when Gilt sold on 7 June. It attracted strong demand. .

The last time gold auctions had a higher average yield was in June 2007, when 2.5 billion pounds of 5-year-olds sold for an average yield of 5.790%.

Prior to that, September 1999, 2.7 billion pounds of 10-year-old sows traded at an average yield of 5.694%, the highest return ever.

Two years ago – before the BoE started raising rates and inflation was close to its 2% target – Treasury bonds were selling at auction for less than 1% yield.

The auction highlights how UK government borrowing costs have skyrocketed this year. At an auction last month, when the gold leaf was sold in October 2025, the yield was 4.874%, and at the time of the January launch, it paid investors a yield of 3.634%.

Last month, Governor Andrew Bailey said the BoE unexpectedly raised its key rate from 4.5% to 5% as inflation is holding up more than expected and financial markets now expect rates to peak at 6.25% in December.

Consumer price inflation held steady at 8.7% in May, and the BoE’s most recent forecasts put it at just over 5% by the end of the year and falling below 2% by early 2025.

As a result, investors’ real inflation-adjusted returns are likely much lower than they were when Gilts regularly had similar nominal returns in the late 1990s.

The October 2025 gold leaf is also unusual in that it pays a higher yield than other gold leaf of similar maturity. Bond strategists at NatWest last week described it as “one of the cheapest bonds on the UK fitted curve”.

Benchmark biennial sow yield peaked at 5.406% on Monday, the highest since June 2008, and fell 4 basis points to 5.28% on Wednesday at 0945 GMT.

(This story has been amended in the headline and in paragraphs 1, 3 and 4 to indicate the highest return since 2007 rather than 1999.)

Report: David Milliken; Edited by Toby Chopra

