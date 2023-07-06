While much of the United States faces summer heat, a ski resort in Colorado still has snowExBulletin





Much of the country is suffering under a dome of heat, but some people are still skiing in Colorado. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on July 4, 2023.)

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

If you’ve been dealing with sweltering weather lately, imagine yourself in the Rockies, where people still ski. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods has this report on summertime snow fun.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Yes, Demetri (ph).

LUCAS BRADY WOODS, BYLINE: It’s sunny and nearly 70 degrees at the base of Copper Mountain Resort, about 90 minutes west of Denver. And somehow, on a green, grassy slope in the middle of a pine forest, there is a big pile of shiny white snow.

ALLISA BRICOURT: I mean, it’s kind of – oh, my God – like a dream. I don’t know. It’s a dream, seriously.

WOODS: The elevation here is almost 10,000 feet above sea level, and it’s a great hangout for windsurfers like Allisa Bricourt.

BRICOURT: That’s what we like. It brings us all together. We find our friends, we go out. You don’t even have to text anyone. Everyone is already there.

WOODS: Everyone is about 50 people who paid $25 each to slide over a pile of snow about the size of a football field. It was carved by large tractors to create shapes on which skiers and snowboarders can soar and perform tricks. Jay Scott, who works for the station, says it’s been a while since they’ve been able to offer this.

JAY SCOTT: A lot of people who came here, you know, about five years ago when we had him, are excited to have him back.

WOODS: Runners have to come back up when they get to the bottom, but nobody’s complaining.

NATE SUNDERHUSE: I’m wearing athletic shorts and a t-shirt, and we’re skiing in July.

WOODS: Nate Sunderhuse of Denver braved heavy traffic to get here today.

SUNDERHUSE: It’s worth it because, man, the mountains are so beautiful, and I really like being here.

BOIS: Ski resorts generally close around Easter. When the resort opened what they call the hiking park last week, snow-hungry locals ate it up. George Searcy, a 13-year-old skier, is working on a trick called three exchanges.

GEORGE SEARCY: This is kind of a new trick for me, and hopefully it only takes eight attempts.

WOODS: He and his little brother wear T-shirts and don’t mind falling in the snow.

TEGAN SEARCY: No, not really. The cold is fun.

WOODS: Low temperatures are expected to be in the 40s here this week, so the snow won’t last all summer. Colorado native Mark Lynn, 34, grew up competing snowboarding and calls the sport his life.

MARK LYNN: It was a cool day for me. I rode my bike this morning, I rode a skateboard, now we snowboard – sort of a Colorado trifecta.

WOODS: For NPR News, I’m Lucas Brady Woods from Copper Mountain.

(EXTRACT FROM THE “ELECTRIC PRINCE” BY FRANK DUKES)

