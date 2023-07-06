UK and EU Agree on Draft Horizon Agreement – ​​Politico





After months of intense talks, LONDON UK and EU negotiators have agreed to a draft deal for the UK’s re-entry into the Horizon Europe study programme.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to present a draft deal by officials this weekend ahead of a crisis meeting next Tuesday with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen where a final agreement could be finalized. she said.

One of the officials said the UK would rejoin Horizon Europe and the Copernicus Earth Observation Program, which have a budget of $95.5 billion for 2021-27. Officials said they thought the value for money was low.

Britain officially left all three plans when it left the EU in January 2020, and negotiations to reunite as a third country have stalled amid bitter debate over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules.

Talks finally resumed in earnest in March after London and Brussels signed the Windsor Framework agreement. Hopes for a speedy resolution were high after the committee confirmed that the UK would not be required to pay retroactive entry fees for the missed two years of the Horizon programme.

But the UK government demanded a bigger discount, arguing that the two-year hiatus left UK-based researchers and companies unable to lead multinational research consortia and a weakened position compared to their peers across Europe because they had already changed. . Research plans due to uncertainty.

UK officials have created modeling to estimate how much money UK-based scientists are likely to recover from grants over the final five years of the scheme, and have requested additional rebates to fill the gaps. Meanwhile, UK ministers announced a domestic Plan B known as Pioneer at Whitehall last year.

The first official said the Treasury had agreed to the proposal, saying negotiations over Britain’s share of the cost were finalized late Tuesday evening. They declined to provide exact details of the financial settlement.

Sunak is expected to review the negotiations this weekend in detail before making a decision on whether to proceed with the negotiations ahead of bilateral talks with von der Leyen on the occasion of the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania next Tuesday.

A second government official with access to the outcome of the talks said the weekend would be a time of crisis, adding that next Tuesday’s meeting would be an important turning point in the talks.

Sunak would be advised that the UK should join Horizon Europe and Copernicus in January 2024, and the committee appears to have agreed on that date, but the first official said the date was likely agreed upon at Tuesday’s meeting.

A legal text will be drafted once the two leaders sign the terms of the agreement, the same official added.

A British government spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Conversations are ongoing and no agreement has yet been reached.

