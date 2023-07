Twitter users mock US Pacific Fleet for 4th of July graphic featuring Russian warplanes and warships

This screenshot from Twitter shows the 4th of July graphic posted by the U.S. Pacific Fleet on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Twitter)

The US Pacific Fleet apparently tweeted, then deleted, a 4th of July post that depicted the silhouettes of a Russian warship and fighter jets against the backdrop of the US flag.

Tuesday’s post consisted of a graphic image of a service member giving a salute, the words Happy 4th Of July and silhouettes of the ship and five fighters in a V formation above a sunlit sea at the horizon.

The Pacific Fleet, headquartered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, did not respond to phone and email messages on Tuesday, a federal holiday.

Blake Herzinger, a defense researcher at the University of Sydney and a Naval Reserve officer, tweeted the fleet graphics with his own message on Tuesday.

The US Pacific Fleet is not releasing Russian ships and aircraft in the 2023 Independence Day Challenge: Fail, he wrote to his 22,500 followers.

This screenshot from Twitter shows the 4th of July graphic posted by the U.S. Pacific Fleet on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Twitter)

The post had been retweeted more than 300 times and attracted nearly 100 comments Tuesday night in Hawaii. Many comments mocked the Pacific Fleet for the flub, although some noted that the Russian military regularly made the same kind of mistake.

In a follow-up, Herzinger, a former civilian Pacific Fleet adviser, tweeted a photograph resembling the warship depicted in the graphic and identified it as a Kashin-class DDG, a Soviet Navy guided-missile destroyer. .

The aircraft silhouettes in the graphic, he wrote in another follow-up tweet, resemble Russia’s Sukhoi Su-27 fighters.

Pacific Fleet replaced the deleted tweet with one that includes a photograph of a US Navy aircraft carrier and submarine and the message: Happy Independence Day! Celebrating life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for 247 years, and those who stand to protect.

However, many commentators reminded the fleet of their mistake by posting screenshots of the original graphic. One person included a short video of Russian soldiers dancing.

Foreign military equipment has been confused with American equipment in past social media posts.

In February 2022, as Russian forces prepared to invade Ukraine, Santa Monica, California city officials tweeted a photo of a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet to promote a flyover of the Air Force during the Super Bowl.

In October 2019, U.S. Representative Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, mistakenly used a photo of a Russian warship in a tweet celebrating the 244th anniversary of the U.S. Navy. The former army staff sergeant position included the Pyotr Velikiy, a Kirov-class battlecruiser of the Russian Navy. It was removed after members of the media pointed out the error, The Hill reported that month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stripes.com/branches/navy/2023-07-05/pacific-fleet-tweet-russian-plane-warships-10643958.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos