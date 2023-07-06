Fairphone 4, the repairable and durable smartphone arrives in the United States





The Fairphone 4 with /e/ OS.

/e/

Think about all the repairs you could do.

/e/

Here’s what the /e/ splash screen looks like, if you’re wondering.

/e/

Fairphone is a unique Android manufacturer; it offers a smartphone designed for repair, long software support times and a selection of parts available online. The Dutch electronics manufacturer focused mainly on the European market and said, “When will Fairphone come to the United States?” is one of the most frequently asked questions. Well, ask no more! The company is finally bringing the Fairphone 4 to the US with a few caveats.

Fairphone is launching a “US pilot” program to sell the Fairphone 4 in America in partnership with Murena, the lead developer behind the Android fork /e/. Murena has been selling Fairphones in Europe for a while, and they come preloaded with the /e/ OS, instead of Fairphone’s version of Android, and now the US gets the deal. The phone costs $599.

“We know from the feedback we’ve received that many people are interested in Fairphone in the United States.” Fairphone CEO Eva Gouwens said in the press release. “However, currently we are mainly focusing on the European market. This collaboration with e/OS/ is a great opportunity for us to pilot the sale of devices in the American market with a long-time partner and learn more in the American market.

Fairphone parts. Note that the motherboard is not a “commercial replacement part”, which will make water damage repairs difficult.

Fairphone

/e/ is a “fully degoogled”, “privacy by design” fork of Android that dumps Google apps and services for the alternatives provided by /e/. Instead of the Play Store, you get the “App Lounge” filled with Android APKs and progressive web apps. Instead of Google Play Services, you get the open-source microG reimplementation. Instead of Google Maps, you will get Magic Earth based on OpenStreetMap, Cloud data can be stored on Murena cloud based on NextCloud based on NextCloud, or self-hosted by user. If you just wanted a repairable phone, that’ll be a big change from regular Android, but it’s presumably also possible to flash regular Google-approved versions of Android.

To quickly recap, the Fairphone 4 was released in 2021 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Just like before the days of sealed phones, the back detaches and the 3905 mAh battery is user-removable. The entire phone is designed to be modular with serviceable parts, as the camera array, speaker, USB-C port, display, and phone body are all individual components. Normally Fairphone sells the parts on its website for easy repairs, but for the US we’re told the parts will be available through Murena. If you go online and activate your warranty at Fairphone.com/warranty, the phone comes with a five-year warranty.

By the time you read this the phone should be on sale at murena.com/shop

List image by /e/

